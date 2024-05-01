Solve A Mystery: 8 New Mystery Thriller Books For May 2024

Jamie Canavés is the Tailored Book Recommendations coordinator and Unusual Suspects mystery newsletter writer–in case you’re wondering what you do with a Liberal Arts degree. She’s never met a beach she didn’t like, always says yes to dessert, loves ‘80s nostalgia, all forms of entertainment, and can hold a conversation using only gifs. You can definitely talk books with her on Litsy and Goodreads . Depending on social media’s stability maybe also Twitter and Bluesky .

What kind of sorcery has been placed on this year that has months that feel like decades and months that pass in the blink of an eye? Regardless of the answer, we are now in May, according to the calendar, and that means it’s time for a whole slew of new mystery and thriller books that you can put your sleuthing skills to the test with. Since there are so many loved tropes and sub-genres in the crime genre, I’ve aimed to hit as many reader tastes as possible to keep you all supplied with another month of great reads. I’ve got YA and adult, and even the conclusion to a graphic novel.

But what exactly do I have for your May armchair sleuthing? A woman who murders bad men via pies, a highly anticipated graphic novel conclusion about a girl obsessed with monsters trying to solve a murder in her building, a twisty thriller with blackmail at the center, two FBI agents trying to stop terrorists with days ticking down to an election, a YA murder mystery with a group of friends all being suspects, an accidental time traveling detective, a text from a presumed dead partner, and a returned missing girl who suddenly stops helping the investigation…