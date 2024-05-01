Paul Auster, Author of The New York Trilogy, Has Died

Paul Auster, prolific author and screenwriter, died Tuesday evening at 77 from lung cancer. Originally from New Jersey, Auster settled into Brooklyn in 1980, and became what The New York Times calls the borough’s literary “patron saint.”

In the ’80s and ’90s, Auster’s novels — which were often about things like identity, loss, and the life of the writer — were critically acclaimed and won him awards internationally. His best known work became a collection of three novels collectively known as The New York Trilogy. And, in the ’90s, Auster turned to writing screenplays, a few of which he directed.

His last novel, Baumgartner, was published just last year. He is survived by his wife, daughters, and grandson.

To learn more about Paul Auster, visit NYTimes.com.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.