Butterfly in the Sky: Reading Rainbow Documentary Coming Out
A Reading Rainbow documentary, titled Butterfly in the Sky, will be released in certain AMC theaters. The movie, which premiered during the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival, shows the behind-the-scenes happenings of the iconic ’80s children show, as well as the particular challenges host LeVar Burton and others faced in promoting childhood literacy through it.
Butterfly in the Sky was directed by Bradford Thomason & Brett Whitcomb, will be in select AMC theaters on March 17th, and available for streaming through select platforms on April 30th.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
Also In This Story Stream
- 2 Jelly Beans and a Half Cup of Lemonade — The Messiest Willy Wonka Event Ever
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- Libby Announces Their New Book Awards — Along With the Finalists
- Here Are The 2024 Bram Stoker Award Finalists
- Anyone But You Is the Second Highest Grossing Live-Action Shakespeare Adaptation Ever
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- The NIMONA Movie is Available for Free On YouTube!
- Leaked Emails and Files Confirm Some Suspicions Regarding the Hugo Awards Debacle
- More Than 600 Writers Have Signed Open Letter to PEN America Concerning Palestine