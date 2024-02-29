Butterfly in the Sky: Reading Rainbow Documentary Coming Out

A Reading Rainbow documentary, titled Butterfly in the Sky, will be released in certain AMC theaters. The movie, which premiered during the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival, shows the behind-the-scenes happenings of the iconic ’80s children show, as well as the particular challenges host LeVar Burton and others faced in promoting childhood literacy through it.

Butterfly in the Sky was directed by Bradford Thomason & Brett Whitcomb, will be in select AMC theaters on March 17th, and available for streaming through select platforms on April 30th.

