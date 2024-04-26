Every week, Book Riot puts together the bestselling books of the week. We take a look at the five biggest bestseller lists — all of which disagree with each other — and note the overlap to see the overall bestsellers of the moment. But even by combining these lists, we’re still not getting all the information. The data on book sales is incomplete, which is partly why these lists vary so much: they’re using different sources. Also, book sales don’t tell the whole story. After all, many of us are borrowing books from the library or friends, or buying them secondhand.

So, here’s another angle to find the buzziest books of the moment: which books are being read right now? After all, it’s easy to buy a book and never actually finish it, and we don’t all buy every book we read. It’s impossible to know what everyone in the world is reading at any given time, but here’s the closest thing we have: the most read books on Goodreads this week. Not everyone uses Goodreads, but it is the most widely used reading tracker. (You can find a similar, but not identical, feature with Storygraph with their “Popular This Week” page.)