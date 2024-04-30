The Best New Book Releases Out April 30, 2024

For all the bookish Swifties, here are some bookish goodies to hopefully alleviate your tortured poethood. And, here are some of the most popular nonfiction books of 2024 so far on Goodreads, if you were curious.

Staying on that nonfiction wave, Made in Asian America: A History for Young People by Erika Lee and Christina Soontornvat is a middle grade nonfictional account of the contributions of Asian Americans, just in time for AAPI Month. In The Chain, Chimene Suleyman shares her experience of being duped by a trifling boyfriend and finding out she wasn’t the only one (this is giving big Who TF Did I Marry energy).

Below, there are quests for identity by three generations of an American family, three siblings who discover a VHS of their parents covering up a murder, a look at disability and intimacy, magical girls in the real world, and more.