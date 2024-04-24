For the New Yorkers: 2024 Gotham Book Prize Finalists Announced

The Gotham Book Prize is given to the best fiction or nonfiction book published each calendar year that takes place in or is about New York City. The prize grants its winner $50,000, and was created in 2020 in the midst of the pandemic by Bradley Tusk and Howard Wolfson.

This year, the Gotham Book Prize award ceremony will be held at Queens Public Library on June 5th. The Queens Public Library President and CEO Dennis M. Walcott had this to say about the finalists: “These titles span decades of New York’s history and reveal some amazing stories of people and places in each of its boroughs that define the city today. I am a lifelong New Yorker and love that several of them transported me back to a period I lived through and vividly recall. But what was most beautiful to me is that each book showed me a side of the city I may never have experienced otherwise. Congratulations to the finalists on their outstanding work”

The 2024 Gotham Book Prize Finalists are as follows: All the Beauty in the World by Patrick Brinkley

Between Two Moons by Aisha Abdel Gawad