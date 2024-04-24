gotham book prize logo
For the New Yorkers: 2024 Gotham Book Prize Finalists Announced

The Gotham Book Prize is given to the best fiction or nonfiction book published each calendar year that takes place in or is about New York City. The prize grants its winner $50,000, and was created in 2020 in the midst of the pandemic by Bradley Tusk and Howard Wolfson.

Past winners include Deacon King Kong by James McBride (2021), Invisible Child by Andrea Elliott (2022), The Sewing Girl’s Tale by John Wood Sweet (2023), and Stories from the Tenants Downstairs by Sidik Fofana (2023).

This year, the Gotham Book Prize award ceremony will be held at Queens Public Library on June 5th. The Queens Public Library President and CEO Dennis M. Walcott had this to say about the finalists: “These titles span decades of New York’s history and reveal some amazing stories of people and places in each of its boroughs that define the city today. I am a lifelong New Yorker and love that several of them transported me back to a period I lived through and vividly recall. But what was most beautiful to me is that each book showed me a side of the city I may never have experienced otherwise. Congratulations to the finalists on their outstanding work”

The 2024 Gotham Book Prize Finalists are as follows:

cover of All the Beauty in the World by Patrick Brinkley 

All the Beauty in the World by Patrick Brinkley 

cover of Between Two Moons by Aisha Abdel Gawad 

Between Two Moons by Aisha Abdel Gawad 

cover of Crook Manifesto by Colson Whitehead 

Crook Manifesto by Colson Whitehead 

cover of Flores and Miss Paula by Melissa Rivero 

Flores and Miss Paula by Melissa Rivero 

cover of Imposter Syndrome and Other Confessions of Alejandra Kim by Patricia Park 

Imposter Syndrome and Other Confessions of Alejandra Kim by Patricia Park 

cover of Rikers: An Oral History by Graham Rayman, Reuven Blau 

Rikers: An Oral History by Graham Rayman, Reuven Blau 

cover of The Black Angels: The Untold Story of the Nurses Who Helped Cure Tuberculosis by Maria Smilios 

The Black Angels: The Untold Story of the Nurses Who Helped Cure Tuberculosis by Maria Smilios 

cover of The Slip: The New York City Street That Changed American Art Forever by Prudence Peiffer 

The Slip: The New York City Street That Changed American Art Forever by Prudence Peiffer 

cover of The Sullivanians: Sex, Psychotherapy, and the Wild Life of an American Commune by  Alexander Stille 

The Sullivanians: Sex, Psychotherapy, and the Wild Life of an American Commune by  Alexander Stille 

cover of We Are a Haunting by Tyriek White 

We Are a Haunting by Tyriek White 

cover of Women of the Post by Joshunda Sanders

Women of the Post by Joshunda Sanders

To learn more about the award, visit gothambookprize.org.

