An Indie Bookseller’s Christmas

Saturday (April 27) was Independent Bookstore Day (IBD), and from my perch in the book world, it seems like awareness, enthusiasm, and participation in this “indie bookseller Christmas” is at an all-time high. Some cool and smart activities: indie store passports that you get stamped as you go around and visit local stores, specially commissioned buses to move people from store to store, and from the department of if-you-have-a-barrell-full-of-fish-you-might-as-well-shoot, handselling directly to the people on the bus going around to a bunch of indie bookstores. One gripe from this otherwise fun piece in PW (the photos are especially great): can we get a question about sales? What are we talking about here? Is it seriously close to a holiday season weekend day? That would be incredible. Thinking about seeing if there is a Portland something next year that I will definitely intend to go to but bail out at the last minute for some barely-extant reason.