The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

Is the springtime weather making you feel romantic? If so, you’re aligned with this week’s bestseller lists: they have plenty of romance and romantasy books to bring with you to your next picnic or pack in your beach bag. If your allergies mean you’re not exactly feeling the love, there are bestsellers in some other genres to pick from, though, including thrillers, historical fantasy, and nonfiction.
To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; The New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.
This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some other bestsellers you should know about are James by Percival Everett, Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer, and Age of Revolutions by Fareed Zakaria.
Books On All Five Bestseller Lists:
The Women by Kristin Hannah (Publishers Weekly #3, USA Today #2, NYT #3, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #3)
A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Publishers Weekly #4, USA Today #5, NYT #4, Amazon #3, Indie Bestsellers #1)
Just for the Summer by Abby Jimenez (Publishers Weekly #7, USA Today #10, NYT #6, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #2)
Books On Four Bestseller Lists:
The Familiar by Leigh Bardugo (Publishers Weekly #3, USA Today #1, NYT #3, Indie Bestsellers #1)
A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas (Publishers Weekly #5, NYT #5, Amazon #6, Indie Bestsellers #7)
Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Publishers Weekly #6, NYT #7, Amazon #7, Indie Bestsellers #6)
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt (NYT #2, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #5)
Somehow: Thoughts on Love by Anne Lamott (USA Today #8, NYT #1, Indie Bestsellers #1)
Toxic Prey by John Sandford (Publishers Weekly #9, USA Today #6, NYT #1)
The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (NYT #5, Amazon #7, Indie Bestsellers #5)
Wild Love by Elsie Silver (Publishers Weekly #8, USA Today #4, NYT #8)
Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (Publishers Weekly #10, NYT #9, Amazon #8)
