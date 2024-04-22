The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

Is the springtime weather making you feel romantic? If so, you’re aligned with this week’s bestseller lists: they have plenty of romance and romantasy books to bring with you to your next picnic or pack in your beach bag. If your allergies mean you’re not exactly feeling the love, there are bestsellers in some other genres to pick from, though, including thrillers, historical fantasy, and nonfiction.

To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; The New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.