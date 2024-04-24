The 2024 Women’s Prize Shortlists Are Here

Today, April 24, 2024, the longlist of finalists for both the Women’s Prize in Fiction and the Women’s Prize in Nonfiction, each composed of 16 titles, have been narrowed down to a short list of six for each. Winners will be announced June 12.

Every year, the best fiction and nonfiction by women written in English and published in the UK are honored with the Women’s Prize. A panel of five women, all with some tie to the book profession, choose the winners in each respective category.

Here are the six finalists for fiction:

Finalist Kate Grenville has won the prize previously in 2001 for her book The Idea of Perfection.

For the Women’s Prize in Nonfiction, the shortlist is as follows:

This year’s judges on the fiction panel include Indira Varma, Anna Whitehouse, Monica Ali, Ayobami Adebayo and Laura Dockrill. For nonfiction, the panel includes Suzannah Lipscomb, Venetia La Manna, Nicola Rollock, Anne Sebba, and Kamila Shamsie (the 2018 winner of the Women’s Prize for Fiction).

For more information about the books or the Women’s Prize, head to the Prize’s website. If you’re interested, you can snag tickets for the live announcement of the winners at the in-person event.

