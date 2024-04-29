The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
It’s the last Monday in April, if you can believe it, and time for another roundup of the bestselling books of the week. This week’s list has lots of titles you’re used to seeing by now from authors like Kristin Hannah, Rebecca Yarros, and Sarah J. Maas, plus repeat appearances from recent releases like Leigh Bardugo’s The Familiar and Somehow: Thoughts on Love by Anne Lamott. We have a couple of newcomers to the list, too, coincidentally both set in or about the ’60s: in nonfiction we have a personal history of the 60s, and in fiction a thriller set in late 1968 Virginia.
To get these numbers, we look at the Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover; the New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; and USA Today overall top 10. New additions to the list this week are bolded.
Hey, guess what? This list continues to lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Have we had to say this every week since we started this weekly roundup in 2022? Sure have. Some other bestsellers you should know about are Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder by Salman Rushdie, James by Percival Everett, and There’s Always This Year: On Basketball and Ascension by Hanif Abdurraqib.
Now, onto the lists!
Books On All Five Bestseller Lists:
The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness by Jonathan Haidt (Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #5, NYT #2, Publishers Weekly #4, USA Today #6)
The Women by Kristin Hannah (Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #2, NYT #2, Publishers Weekly #2, USA Today #2)
Books On Four Bestseller Lists:
A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Amazon #5, Indie Bestsellers #1, NYT #3, Publishers Weekly #5)
Just for the Summer by Abby Jimenez (Amazon #4, Indie Bestsellers #2, NYT #,6 Publishers Weekly #10)
An Unfinished Love Story: A Personal History of the 1960s by Doris Kearns Goodwin (Indie Bestsellers #1, NYT #1, Publishers Weekly #7, USA Today #5)
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind and Body In the Healing of Trauma by Bessel van der Kolk (Amazon #5, Indie Bestsellers #6, NYT #7)
A Calamity of Souls by David Baldacci (NYT #1, Publishers Weekly #3, USA Today #4)
A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas (Amazon #8, Indie Bestsellers #8, NYT #5)
The Familiar by Leigh Bardugo (Indie Bestsellers #4, NYT #10, USA Today #7)
Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (Amazon #10, Indie Bestsellers #9, NYT #7)
Somehow: Thoughts on Love by Anne Lamott (Amazon #7, Indie Bestsellers #2, NYT #6)
Table for Two: Fictions by Amor Towles (Indie Bestsellers #3, NYT #,9 USA Today #10)
Go beyond the bestseller lists with made-for-you book recommendations from TBR, our book recommendation service!
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
Also In This Story Stream
- The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week
- The Most Popular Nonfiction Books of 2024 So Far, According to Goodreads
- For the New Yorkers: 2024 Gotham Book Prize Finalists Announced
- The 2024 Women’s Prize Shortlists Are Here
- PEN America Cancels Awards Following Writers’ Boycott Over Palestine
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- The LA Times Book Prize Winners for 2024
- Listen to Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department, Then Read These Books
- Winners of 2024 Republic of Consciousness Prize — an Award for Small Presses — Announced