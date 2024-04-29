The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

It’s the last Monday in April, if you can believe it, and time for another roundup of the bestselling books of the week. This week’s list has lots of titles you’re used to seeing by now from authors like Kristin Hannah, Rebecca Yarros, and Sarah J. Maas, plus repeat appearances from recent releases like Leigh Bardugo’s The Familiar and Somehow: Thoughts on Love by Anne Lamott. We have a couple of newcomers to the list, too, coincidentally both set in or about the ’60s: in nonfiction we have a personal history of the 60s, and in fiction a thriller set in late 1968 Virginia.

To get these numbers, we look at the Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover; the New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; and USA Today overall top 10. New additions to the list this week are bolded.