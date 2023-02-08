Haymarket Book Publisher Offering Free eBooks on Black History

And here you have it. They were removed… pic.twitter.com/uPmhL5pyI8 — noliwe rooks (@nrookie) February 1, 2023 A Tweet listing the Black authors removed from the College Board’s AP African American studies course in 2023

Eve L. Ewing, one of the authors whose book is being offered for free from Haymarket, had this to say about the recent censorship:

“Black people have always figured out ways to teach our history in spaces beneath, beyond, and betwixt the machinations of people like Ron DeSantis. The only thing he ever got right in his life was understanding how insurgent our stories really are, how threatening to the status quo of a nation built on theft.”

The books being offered by Haymarket:

From #BlackLivesMatter to Black Liberation by Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor

Black Lives Matter at School by Jesse Hagopian and Denisha Jones

1919 by Eve L. Ewing

If you’d like to help Haymarket in their efforts to fight censorship, you can donate here.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.