The Biggest and Comfiest Reading Chairs to Cozy Up In
Lately, I’ve been inundated with TikToks showing people’s cozy reading chairs. Book Riot is no stranger to reading chairs, of course. We’ve got roundups of the most luxuriously cozy reading chairs, the best reading chairs for every budget, and even chaise lounges for reading in style. But these TikTok reading chairs are a whole different beast. They’re giant, closer to a bed than your average armchair — in fact, many of them are sold as “daybeds.”
They look like the perfect places not just to read but to hibernate the whole year away in. They’re big enough that you can put your legs up on the chair itself. You can lie down on it. You can array your snacks and future reads and Nintendo Switch beside you and still have plenty of room to lounge. In short, they look like the paradise of reading chairs. There’s just one little problem: the chair featured in the TikTok above — and the one I’ve seen the most often — is $2,300, and that’s before shipping. Considering it weighs 100 pounds, I can’t imagine shipping is cheap.
But that’s not the only giant chair to lounge on that’s available on the market, so I’ve found the closest options under $1,000. They range from an $800 swivel chair that’s even wider than the Neva daybed all the way down to $200 oversized papasan and beanbag chairs that can give you the same sense of coziness on a budget.
Starting off with our most expensive option, this $800 swivel chair with corded fabric is 58″ wide, which is a full five inches wider than the Neva daybed. It’s available in gray or white.
In a similar style, this $720 swivel barrel chair with a corduroy cover is 51.5″ wide, and it’s available in gray and white.
Most of these chairs are round, but they don’t have to be. This $580 oversized armchair is 51″ wide and is available in white or gray. You can also get a matching ottoman to make even more room to stretch out.
I love that this $580 barrel chair comes with a matching ottoman! It’s 51.2″ wide and is available in a variety of colors and fabrics, including corduroy and linen.
In terms of style, I think this $570 swivel barrel chair is the closest match to the Neva daybed. Plus, it comes with an ottoman with storage! It’s 52″ wide and is available in gray and beige.
Moving onto the more budget-friendly options, this $200 papasan chair is 53″ wide (at least, the cushion is) and is available in beige, blue, green, red, and orange.
The original cozy comfy reading spot was the beanbag chairs many of us were swallowed by as kids, and those are still a good option! A slightly structured version like this 61″ wide beanbag sofa is a good way to ensure you can get out of it again. This one is $200 and is available in gray, black, and blue.
Similarly, this $190 beanbag chair is 47.5″ wide and has more structure than a typical beanbag chair, including a detachable headrest and a pocket perfect for storing your next read. It has a faux fur cover available in gray, white, beige, and black.
