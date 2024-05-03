Here Are The 2024 Edgar Award Winners for Best Mysteries

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The Mystery Writers Association have announced their winners for the best mystery fiction and nonfiction. Books honored with the Edgar Award were published in the prior year. This is the 78th annual award. In addition to a slate of awards for the books themselves, several other honors are bestowed at the Edgar Awards presentation. R. L. Stine and Katherine Hall Page were honored with the Grand Master Award, which celebrates important contributions to the genre as well as a consistently strong body of work. The Ellery Queen Award, given to excellent writing teams or noteworthy people within the mystery publishing industry went this year to Michaela Hamilton at Kensington Books.