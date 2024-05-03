The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week

What are the biggest, buzziest books of the moment? You can consult the bestseller lists, but they all seem to disagree with each other. You can even check out Book Riot’s roundup of the bestselling books on all the lists, but that still only tells one part of the story: are people actually reading the books they’re buying? And what about the books they’re reading that they didn’t just buy? That’s where Goodreads comes in.

Goodreads doesn’t have an exact record of what everyone in the world is reading, of course, but as the most widely used book cataloguing system, it’s the closest thing we’ve got. If you want to know what people are reading right now, Goodreads has a page where they record the books the most users have marked as read this week.