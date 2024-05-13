The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
This week, the bestseller lists just can’t seem to agree with each other, with many titles appearing only on one or two of them. Since this list is a combination of the five biggest lists and only tracks the books making it on three or more, it’s a short one this time around. We do have some new additions in the nonfiction department, including the newest release by Erik Larson, author of The Devil in the White City, Thunderstruck, and more.
To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; The New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.
As always, this is a list with a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some Indie Bestsellers you should know about are Knife by Salman Rushdie, Disability Intimacy: Essays on Love, Care, and Desire edited by Alice Wong, and Real Americans by Rachel Khong.
Books On All Five Bestseller Lists:
Funny Story by Emily Henry
The Demon of Unrest: A Saga of Hubris, Heartbreak, and Heroism at the Dawn of the Civil War by Erik Larson
The Women by Kristin Hannah
A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
King of Sloth by Ana Huang (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT)
The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness by Jonathan Haidt (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
An Unfinished Love Story by Doris Kearns Goodwin (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
Just for the Summer by Abby Jimenez (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
Go beyond the bestseller lists with made-for-you book recommendations from TBR, our book recommendation service!
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
Also In This Story Stream
- The 2024 Locus Awards Finalists Are Here
- The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week
- BookTok Bookshelves Coming to UK Cities Soon
- The Most Popular Histories and Biographies of the Last 10 Years, According to Goodreads
- This Heartbreaking Novel is the Newest Oprah Book Club Pick
- TOMORROW AND TOMORROW AND TOMORROW To Be Made Into Film
- Here Are The 2024 Edgar Award Winners for Best Mysteries
- The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week
- Colleen Hoover’s VERITY to Be Adapted By Amazon MGM Studios