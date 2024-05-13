2024 locus awards finalists image
The 2024 Locus Awards Finalists Are Here

Readers of science fiction and fantasy–or those curious to dive into the genres–it’s time to rejoice. The finalists for the 2024 Locus Awards are here.

Finalists below were selected based on public votes, which ran from February 1 to April 15, 2024. The winners in each of the categories will be announced June 22, at the Locus Awards Ceremony. Held in Nile Hall at Preservation Park in Oakland, California, the awards ceremony can be attended by anyone, and this year’s event will be hosted by MC Henry Lien and feature special guest Connie Willis. Tickets are available here.

Ten finalists are named in each category. Dive on into some of the categories below.

Science Fiction Novel

Fantasy Novel

Horror Novel

Young Adult Novel

First Novel

Collection

Non-Fiction

  • Ex Marginalia: Essays on Writing Speculative Fiction by Persons of Color by Chinelo Onwualu, ed.

Check out the full list of categories and finalists on the Locus Magazine website.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.

