The 2024 Locus Awards Finalists Are Here
Readers of science fiction and fantasy–or those curious to dive into the genres–it’s time to rejoice. The finalists for the 2024 Locus Awards are here.
Finalists below were selected based on public votes, which ran from February 1 to April 15, 2024. The winners in each of the categories will be announced June 22, at the Locus Awards Ceremony. Held in Nile Hall at Preservation Park in Oakland, California, the awards ceremony can be attended by anyone, and this year’s event will be hosted by MC Henry Lien and feature special guest Connie Willis. Tickets are available here.
Ten finalists are named in each category. Dive on into some of the categories below.
Science Fiction Novel
- The Jinn-Bot of Shantiport by Samit Basu
- A Fire Born of Exile by Aliette de Bodard
- Red Team Blues by Cory Doctorow
- Furious Heaven by Kate Elliott
- Translation State by Ann Leckie
- The Terraformers by Annalee Newitz
- Starter Villain by John Scalzi
- Lords of Uncreation by Adrian Tchaikovsky
- System Collapse by Martha Wells
- The Road to Roswell by Connie Willis
Fantasy Novel
- To Shape a Dragon’s Breath by Moniquill Blackgoose
- The Keeper’s Six by Kate Elliott
- Emily Wilde’s Encyclopaedia of Faeries by Heather Fawcett
- Dead Country by Max Gladstone
- The Water Outlaws by S.L. Huang
- Paladin’s Faith by T. Kingfisher
- He Who Drowned the World by Shelley Parker-Chan
- My Brother’s Keeper by Tim Powers
- City of Last Chances by Adrian Tchaikovsky
- Witch King by Martha Wells
Horror Novel
- Vampires of El Norte by Isabel Cañas
- The Reformatory by Tananarive Due
- A Haunting on the Hill by Elizabeth Hand
- Starling House by Alix E. Harrow
- How to Sell a Haunted House by Grady Hendrix
- Don’t Fear the Reaper by Stephen Graham Jones
- A House with Good Bones by T. Kingfisher
- Lone Women by Victor LaValle
- Silver Nitrate by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
- Black River Orchard by Chuck Wendig
Young Adult Novel
- Promises Stronger Than Darkness by Charlie Jane Anders
- The Making of Yolanda la Bruja by Lorraine Avila
- Damned If You Do by Alex Brown
- A Song of Salvation by Alechia Dow
- The Library of Broken Worlds by Alaya Dawn Johnson
- The Sinister Booksellers of Bath by Garth Nix
- Into the Light by Mark Oshiro
- Divine Rivals by Rebecca Ross
- The Siren, the Song, and the Spy by Maggie Tokuda-Hall
- The Spirit Bares Its Teeth by Andrew Joseph White
First Novel
- Chain-Gang All-Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah
- The Strange by Nathan Ballingrud
- The Saint of Bright Doors by Vajra Chandrasekera
- Threads That Bind by Kika Hatzopoulou
- These Burning Stars by Bethany Jacobs
- Godkiller by Hannah Kaner
- The Marigold by Andrew F. Sullivan
- Shigidi and the Brass Head of Obalufon by Wole Talabi
- Some Desperate Glory by Emily Tesh
- Ink Blood Sister Scribe by Emma Törzs
Collection
- The Essential Peter S. Beagle, Volumes 1 & 2 by Peter S. Beagle
- Zen and the Art of Starship Maintenance and Other Stories by Tobias S. Buckell
- The Wishing Pool and Other Stories by Tananarive Due
- White Cat, Black Dog by Kelly Link
- No One Will Come Back For Us by Premee Mohamed
- Jackal, Jackal by Tobi Ogundiran
- Skin Thief by Suzan Palumbo
- Lost Places by Sarah Pinsker
- The Best of Michael Swanwick, Volume Two by Michael Swanwick
- The Best of Catherynne M. Valente, Volume One by Catherynne M. Valente
Non-Fiction
- The Fiction Writer’s Guide to Alternate History by Jack Dann
- 42: The Wildly Improbable Ideas of Douglas Adams by Kevin Jon Davies, ed.
- Wish I Was Here: An Anti-Memoir by M. John Harrison
- All These Worlds by Niall Harrison
- 101 Horror Books to Read Before You’re Murdered by Sadie Hartmann
- Space Crone by Ursula K. Le Guin
- Ex Marginalia: Essays on Writing Speculative Fiction by Persons of Color by Chinelo Onwualu, ed.
- A Traveller in Time: The Critical Practice of Maureen Kincaid Speller by Maureen Kincaid Speller
- Owning the Unknown: A Science Fiction Writer Explores Atheism, Agnosticism, and the Idea of God by Robert Charles Wilson
- Being Michael Swanwick by Alvaro Zinos-Amaro
Check out the full list of categories and finalists on the Locus Magazine website.
