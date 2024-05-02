Colleen Hoover’s VERITY to Be Adapted By Amazon MGM Studios
Colleen Hoover’s Verity is being adapted by Amazon MGM Studios. Nick Antosca (The Act, Hannibal TV series) and Alex Hedlund (Chucky, As Above, So Below) are set to produce, with Hillary Seitz (Insomnia) script writing.
Verity, along with other Colleen Hoover books, has enjoyed time as one of BookTok’s darlings. It’s spent months on bestsellers lists and sold more than one million copies in 2023. It follows Lowen Asleigh, a writer who’s fallen on hard times and who accepts a job to finish a book started by another author — the eponymous Verity — but she soon learns that more is going on that she’s initially told.
This Verity adaptation follows the adaptation of Hoover’s It Ends With Us, which was adapted into a film starring Blake Lively that’s out in theaters on August 9th.
Here’s more on the adaptation.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
