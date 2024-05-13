Soak Up the Sunny Vibes With the Feel-Good Book of the Season

Emily has a PhD in English from the University of Southern Mississippi, MS, and she has an MFA in Creative Writing from GCSU in Milledgeville, GA, home of Flannery O’Connor. She spends her free time reading, watching horror movies and musicals, cuddling cats, Instagramming pictures of cats, and blogging/podcasting about books with the ladies over at #BookSquadGoals (www.booksquadgoals.com). She can be reached at emily.ecm@gmail.com.

This is my first ever Emily Henry novel. I’ve heard lots of good things, and I’ve been meaning to pick up her books in the past. Several of them are on my TBR. So what made me pick up this one? First of all (and this is completely true), I have been loving the Funny Story merch over at Out of Print. Like, I kinda want this sweatshirt , but I couldn’t buy it before I read the book, right? Secondly, have you seen this book’s Goodreads rating ? It’s incredibly high. I had to know what everyone was talking about. With how much people are loving this book, odds are you’ve already had one or two or three people tell you to read this. Well, let me be the fourth.

The sun has been out, the weather is getting warmer, and all I wanted was to read a cute, warm, and fuzzy romance novel. What I got was so much more. So, friends, if you’re feeling the feel-good sunny vibes this season, you should read this book!

Daphne and Miles are roommates, but they couldn’t be more different. Daphne is an introverted, straight-laced children’s librarian. Miles is a scruffy bartender who is seemingly friends with everyone in Waning Bay, Michigan. They really only have one thing in common — both of their exes are about to get married. To each other.

Yep, Daphne and Miles met each other and became roommates because of their connection to the same chaotic break-up mess. Daphne was once engaged to Peter, and she moved to Waning Bay to start a life with him. But on the night of Peter’s bachelor party, Peter realizes he’s actually in love with his best friend Petra. And so he leaves Daphne to be with Petra. Petra, who was dating Miles. And then, as if that wasn’t enough, Petra and Peter invite Daphne and Miles to attend their wedding. Will the nightmares never cease?

Daphne certainly feels like she’s living in a nightmare, living in a town where she has no friends, afraid she’s going to run into her ex every time she leaves the house, living with a man who is wallowing in misery just as much as she is. The only thing Daphne has going for her is her job as a children’s librarian. It’s truly her dream job, and she refuses to leave Waning Bay before she helps the library with their big Read-A-Thon. After that, she’s totally out of here though.

But then there’s Miles, who turns out to be way more charming than Daphne first gave him credit for. He’s determined to help Daphne fall in love with Waning Bay so that she’ll stay. But what if she falls in love with more than just the town? What if she falls for her roommate, her ex-fiancé’s new fiancée’s ex-boyfriend? Could things get any messier?

There’s so much to love about this book. Yes, you’ve probably guessed there is a cute little love story. But the part of the book that really hugged my heart was Daphne’s journey to rediscovering herself post-breakup. This is so much more than a romance. This is the story of a woman making friends, thriving in her job, learning more about who she is and what she cares about, and generally just coming into her own. This was such an empowering story in ways I couldn’t have predicted.

