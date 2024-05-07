This Heartbreaking Novel is the Newest Oprah Book Club Pick
This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Oprah has announced her 105th book club pick, and it’s Long Island by Colm Tóibín. As you might have guessed, it’s set on Long Island. It follows Eilis Lacey, an Irish immigrant married to an Italian American with a large family. It’s a follow-up to Tóibín’s 2009 Brooklyn, which was long-listed for the Man Booker Prize and was made into a movie in 2015. While Long Island works as a sequel to Brooklyn — they both have the same main character — but it can be read as a standalone.
Oprah’s Book Club will be breaking the book into four parts and discussing it May 18, May 25, June 1, and June 8.
You can read more about this at Oprah Book Club's website.
