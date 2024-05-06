TOMORROW AND TOMORROW AND TOMORROW To Be Made Into Film

The script for the film was adapted by Mark Bomback, but it was developed with the help of Zevin herself. Zevin is also executive producer on the project, working with Temple Hill Entertainment producers Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey and Isaac Klausner.

Did you read and love Gabrielle Zevin’s mega-bestselling Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow ? Then you’ll likely be excited–and slightly nervous–to hear that it’ll be made into a feature film. Siân Heder, who won best picture for the film Coda, is set to direct.

Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow is a story set across several decades, following the ups and downs of a relationship between on again, off again best friends Sam Masur and Sadie Green. Set against the world of the video game design industry, the book is ripe for an immersive visual adaptation.

Zevin’s 10th novel, Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow spent over 50 weeks on the New York Times Bestsellers list, moving over 2.8 million copies across the world. The book has been translated into 40 languages and has been popular since publication among book clubs. The rights for the adaptation went to auction and came in at a reported two million dollars.

Find out more about the upcoming adaptation at Deadline.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.