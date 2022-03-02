Children’s Book Author Shirley Hughes has Died at 94

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Shirley Hughes was the English author and illustrator of beloved picture books like Out and About, Dogger, and the Alfie series. She wrote more than 50 books, including novels, and illustrated 200 others, winning two Kate Greenaway Medals almost 30 years apart for her illustrations. She also won a BookTrust Lifetime Achievement award in 2015.

Michael Morpurgo shared the impact that her books had:

We have all grown up with the stories and drawings of Shirley Hughes deep inside us. We’ve enjoyed them for ourselves, with our children, with our grandchildren. Shirley must have began the reading lives of so many millions. That moment when you’ve read a book like Alfie and sit back and think ‘that was wonderful, tell me another’. Thank you Shirley from all of us, children of today and children of yesterday.

The beloved author and illustrator died peacefully at home at 94, after a short illness.

Shirley gained an enormous amount of pleasure from reading your messages & replies. She often said how twitter had brought her closer to her fans & readers.

Please do enjoy sharing your favourite of her books or illustrations here, at home and in school. #ShirleyHughes

Clare SHHQ pic.twitter.com/sN0JiCTdd9 — Shirley Hughes (@ShirleyHughes_) March 2, 2022

Today In Books Newsletter Sign up to Today In Books to receive daily news and miscellany from the world of books. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use