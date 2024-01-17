The Best Book Club Books for 2024
Kick off the New Year with books to spark discussion, delight, and maybe draw in new book club members. When choosing the best book club books, it can be daunting to look at the year ahead. Celebrity book clubs often lead the brigade when it comes to best sellers and library book club choices. For your own book club, made of friends or enemies, snack and chatters, or deep literary debaters, a few more nuanced book choices might be better. Looking ahead at the best book club books 2024 has to offer, I’ve compiled this list of books I think will be great for book clubs.
What makes a book great for a book club? The best fiction book club books are appealing to everyone in the club. Historical fiction novels are frequent choices in book clubs because of the interesting settings, layered themes, and relatable characters. Contemporary literary novels are also popular book club picks, incorporating current events and social issues in a way that can be both entertaining and educational. Since not everyone in a book club is going to like every book, switching it up with choices can make discussions more interesting.
What books do you hope to read with your book club this year? The best current books for book clubs are only the starting point for 2024.
The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon
Start the year off with a detailed historical mystery inspired by the true story of Martha Ballard. Ballard, a midwife, is summoned to help determine the cause of death of a man who was found in the icy river. The man’s identity is wrapped up in another town mystery, with Martha’s own assessments called into question. This layered mystery with dramatic, historical details is the perfect winter read for book clubs.
The Mayor of Maxwell Street by Avery Cunningham
Expected Publication: January 30
Chicago debutante Nelly keeps the city up-to-date as a secret journalist, telling the stories of everyday Black people and their successes and problems. Her latest assignment brings her to the Mayor of Maxwell Street, leader of a notorious gang. While investigating the Mayor, Nelly meets Jay, a speakeasy owner, and their chemistry is undeniable. Cunningham’s debut novel is a vivid look into Prohibition-era Chicago, layered with romance and intrigue to keep all club members interested.
The Women by Kristin Hannah
Expected Publication: February 6
Hannah’s latest historical novel is set during the Vietnam War, with nursing student Frankie at the center. Following her brother’s footsteps, Frankie is overwhelmed by the depth of the tragedy of war and the whirl of changes back home. This book spans 20 years of Frankie’s life as she grapples with her time in Vietnam and the aftereffects. Emotionally raw and poignant, The Women offers plenty for clubs to discuss.
A Love Song for Ricki Wilde by Tia Williams
Expected Publication February 6
Free-spirited Ricki sets out to make a name for herself outside of her family legacy as a florist with a magical touch. Ezra, a musician with an unfinished song, waltzes his way into Ricki’s life by chance, over and over again. This novel combines romance, whimsy, and historical fiction, making it a great pick for different types of book clubs.
Just For the Summer by Abby Jimenez
Expected Publication: April 2
Get an early start on your summer book club reading with Jimenez’s newest fake dating rom-com. Justin believes he is cursed: every woman he dates goes on to find their soulmate after they break up. It’s all over the internet when Emma, a woman with a similar problem, proposes they fake date over the summer to cancel out the curses. Their foolproof plan is rocked by family emergencies and the possibility that Emma and Justin are catching real feelings.
The Familiar by Leigh Bardugo
Expected Publication: April 9
Set during the Spanish Golden Age, The Familiar is a tale of survival and strength. Luzia, a lowly kitchen servant in a run-down house, hides her magic until her mistress demands Luzia use her talents to gain favor with nobility. Soon, Luzia is thrust into the world of royalty, with her magic being used as an entry token to state secrets, science, and religious peril. Daring and inspired by Bardugo’s own family history, this historical fantasy is sure to be a crowd-pleaser!
Indian Burial Ground by Nick Medina
Expected Publication: April 16
After Noemi moves away from her reservation, her world is shaken by the death of her boyfriend, Roddy. Looking at the circumstances of Roddy’s death, Noemi begins to piece together other mysterious deaths on the reservation. Weaving mythological and historical horror, this novel is sure to spark conversations in your book club.
Real Americans by Rachel Khong
Expected Publication: April 30
If your book club has previously enjoyed family sagas like Pachinko or Homegoing, this multigenerational novel is sure to be a hit! Real Americans follows three generations of Chinese Americans as they navigate life in America. Desperate, curious, and shining, Khong combines a realistic setting and characters with a dash of magic.
Lies and Weddings by Kevin Kwan
Expected Publication: May 21
Escape into the fabulous, explosive world of the Gresham family. To secure the family’s wealth and maintain their title, Rufus Gresham is sent to his sister’s lavish wedding to scout out a wealthy bride. The Gresham’s plans are dashed when an actual volcano interrupts the ceremony and exposes them. Glitzy and gossipy, with Kwan’s signature humor, this book is a fantastic summer pick for book club.
Diversify your book club picks with backlist titles and YA books that are sure to spark meaningful conversation. If you need book club tips, learn what to do when you hate your own book club pick or how to start a banned book club. As for me, I’d better get started on this month’s book, or I’ll be late finishing it — again.