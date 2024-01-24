Brooklyn Public Library and Lincoln Center Issue Open Call for Contemporary Anthem

Brooklyn Public Library and the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts launched an open call for submissions to a new project that’s in collaboration with The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts and Queens Public Library.

The project, titled Anthem to US, is in honor of the country’s approaching 250th anniversary, and invites people to create a new anthem that will become apart of the canon, alongside songs like “America the Beautiful,” “We Shall Overcome,” “My Country Tis of Thee,” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Participants of all ages can submit their ideas for an anthem by Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 11:59 pm Eastern Time. From the original pool of applicants, 160 participants will be selected to attend a three-part writing workshop that explores things like themes and song structures.

After this workshop, three participants will advance to a judged final round that will culminate in a performance of their three anthems on Saturday, July 6 2024 at the Brooklyn Public Library and Lincoln Center as part of the Summer for the City festival.

To learn more, visit AnthemtoUS.org.

