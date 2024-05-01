The Best Book Club Books Out in May

I just finished the audiobook of Leigh Bardugo’s The Familiar, and phew, what a ride. The performance, plot, romance, and viciousness of it had me in a tizzy, and I highly recommend it if you’re looking for a fantasy book for your book club. It follows 16th-century peasant girl Luzia, who is in the trenches — like, literally, she sleeps in the dirt — and whose little bit of magic brings her a whole lot of trouble. I’m a big fan of Bardugo’s adult fantasy writing, which I feel has brutality peppered in in ways that provide just the right amount of turbulence and believability.

Speaking of The Familiar, it was actually one of my picks for the best book club books out in April, and now it’s already time for my list for May. The Time, she be flyin’.

Below, I have a funny queer coming-of-age novel with messy family trappings, a time-traveling romance, slice-of-life comedy, and spy thriller, all rolled into one, and more Crazy Rich Asians.