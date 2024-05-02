8 of the Best New Graphic Novels and Comics Out in May 2024
It’s that time of year when we enjoy the new flowers, bust out the Justin Timberlake memes, and eagerly anticipate a new crop of comics and graphic novels.
This month’s selection includes romance, fantasy, mystery, and even a nonfiction guidebook. And yet, for all the different genres represented here, a lot of these comics feature protagonists with a very similar problem: loneliness. From the fangirls who bond over their favorite franchise to the witch whose village has turned against her, many of these characters must deal with feelings of emotional and physical isolation and exclusion.
We’ve all felt alone before. Maybe you feel lonely right now. That common bond we all share, as unhappy as it is, makes the graphic novels below especially relatable and comforting. Most importantly, they remind us that loneliness does not last forever, as new friends and connections could be waiting just around the corner. Maybe things won’t be the same as they were before, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be just as rewarding and special.
With all that in mind, let’s take a look at some of the amazing new comics and graphic novels being released in May 2024!
Breathe: Journeys to Healthy Binding by Maia Kobabe and Sarah Peitzmeier, PhD (May 7)
In this brief comic, Gender Queer‘s Maia Kobabe educates readers about chest binding. When done safely and correctly, binding is an invaluable tool that trans and gender-nonconforming people can use to help them achieve the body and the self-confidence that feels truly their own. Binding can be risky, but with this encouraging comic as your guide, you can minimize the dangers while enjoying the benefits!
Captain Marvel Volume One: The Omen by Alyssa Wong and Jan Bazaldua (May 7)
The Nega-Bands are powerful artifacts that help make Carol Danvers as unbeatable as she is — and Yuna Yang wants them. But when the attempted theft goes awry, and Carol and Yuna find themselves inconveniently joined by the Bands’ power, Captain Marvel will have to work fast to free them both before it really becomes a “till death do us part” situation!
Sunhead by Alex Assan (May 7)
Now in high school, Rotem grows more and more isolated from her former friends and interests. Fortunately, there is “Sunrise,” a franchise that is always there for her no matter what. Eventually, she is able to use the books to form a connection with another misfit student, Ayala. Can these two “Sunheads” maintain their bond, even as their relationship to the characters that brought them together changes?
Grand Slam Romance: Major League Hotties by Ollie Hicks and Emma Oosterhous (May 14)
Fans of last year’s Grand Slam Romance can now enjoy the further adventures of softball players Mickey, a newly minted Magical Girl, and Astra. There’s just one problem: Mickey doesn’t have her Magical Girl license, and until she gets one from the appropriate authorities — in Switzerland, of all places — she won’t be allowed to play softball with her friends anymore! Oh, and there’s the little matter of dealing with Astra and Mickey’s mutual ex-love interest, Wolfgang…
Lunar Boy by Jes and Cin Wibowo (May 14)
Adjusting to life with your stepfamily can be tough, but it’s even more so for Indu, who was raised on the moon and is now stuck on Earth. He wants nothing more than to return to his old familiar home, and the moon agrees to help him do so. Will Indu succeed in running away, or will he find a way to fit in with his new home, family, and peers?
Hobtown Mystery Stories Volume One: The Case of the Missing Men by Kris Bertin and Alexander Forbes (May 21)
In this gritty take on the classic “teen sleuth” genre, pipe-smoking Dana Nance and her amateur detective club hunt for the missing father of their strange new classmate, Sam. The trail leads them into the path of more kidnappings, murder, secret organizations, supernatural creatures, and a conspiracy that Hobtown’s most powerful citizens are in on — possibly including both Sam and Dana’s fathers.
The Worst Ronin by Maggie Tokuda-Hall and Faith Schaffer (May 21)
Chihiro has little interest in following in her samurai father’s footsteps — until she gets the chance to work with the great Tatsuo, a student at a famous samurai training ground, at which point she suddenly decides that wielding a sword is what she wants to do most. But Tatsuo is not all she’s cracked up to be, and with a literal demon breathing down their necks, Chihiro starts to wonder if she has made the right decision after all!
A Witch’s Guide to Burning by Aminder Dhaliwal (May 28)
What happens when a witch can no longer fulfill her magical duties to her village? They burn her at the stake in a cruel process that strips her of both her memories and her magic. When one witch, Singe, is saved before her burning is complete, she will need the help of some new friends as she embarks on an epic quest to regain all that she lost.
