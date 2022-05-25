Party to Celebrate Bookstore Cat’s Retirement
Loganberry Books bookstore is hosting a party to celebrate the retirement of Otis the bookstore cat. Otis, a gray and white cat found as a stray, has delighted patrons of the Ohio store as a professional greeter for the past ten years. Otis’ biography on the staff page recounts how he got his start as a bookstore cat when store owner Harriet Logan came to find him as a kitten who very loudly “demanded a job in book sales.”
Since then, other staff members and patrons alike have come to love Otis. The store even features a special gift section during the holidays called “Otis’ Old Curiosity Box” in honor of him. The sad news of Otis’ retirement comes as a result of a diabetes diagnosis and advanced age.
The party will take place on May 29th from 12-5 pm, have cat cakes, feline Wordle games, and a fundraiser for the Weirdo Cat Lovers of Cleveland.
It will celebrate his 14th birthday and commemorate his last day in the bookstore.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
