Party to Celebrate Bookstore Cat’s Retirement

Loganberry Books bookstore is hosting a party to celebrate the retirement of Otis the bookstore cat. Otis, a gray and white cat found as a stray, has delighted patrons of the Ohio store as a professional greeter for the past ten years. Otis’ biography on the staff page recounts how he got his start as a bookstore cat when store owner Harriet Logan came to find him as a kitten who very loudly “demanded a job in book sales.”

Since then, other staff members and patrons alike have come to love Otis. The store even features a special gift section during the holidays called “Otis’ Old Curiosity Box” in honor of him. The sad news of Otis’ retirement comes as a result of a diabetes diagnosis and advanced age.