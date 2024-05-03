10 New Nonfiction Book Releases For May 2024

Kendra Winchester is a Contributing Editor for Book Riot where she writes about audiobooks and disability literature. She is also the Founder of Read Appalachia , which celebrates Appalachian literature and writing. Previously, Kendra co-founded and served as Executive Director for Reading Women , a podcast that gained an international following over its six-season run. In her off hours, you can find her writing on her Substack, Winchester Ave , and posting photos of her Corgis on Instagram and Twitter @kdwinchester.

Here in the American South, May often feels like a never-ending battle with your allergies as you dodge tumble-pollens while moving down the sidewalk. But the days are beautiful as more and more people venture outside. At the park, I spot other book nerds sitting around fountains or on wooden benches pouring over page after page. The days are warm and the sun is shining, making for the perfect atmosphere for reading outside. On rainy days, I huddle indoors and open up a hefty tome, which probably weighs more than one of my Corgis, and I become fully engrossed until late into the night.

Of course, true stories are my jam and the love of my book-obsessed life. There’s nothing like opening up a new-to-me cookbook and selecting what recipes I’m going to make next. Or maybe, I’ll dive into a biography of a favorite Southern Gothic writer. Or perhaps I’ll fall headlong into microhistory about the origins of hot dogs and their impact on society. The possibilities are endless.