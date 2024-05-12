Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 12, 2024 Deals May 12, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deal $1.99The Cartographers by Peng ShepherdGet This Deal$3.99Metropolis by B.A. ShapiroGet This Deal $1.99The New Girl by Jesse Q. SutantoGet This Deal$1.99Get Well Soon: History's Worst Plagues and the Heroes Who Fought Them by Jennifer WrightGet This Deal $1.99Minor Disturbances at the Grand Life Apartments by Hema SukumarGet This Deal$1.99NSFW by Isabel KaplanGet This Deal $2.99The Hexologists by Josiah BancroftGet This Deal$1.99The Between by Ryan LeslieGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99The Enigma of Room 622 by Joël Dicker, Robert Bononno (trans.)Get This Deal$1.99Promise Boys by Nick BrooksGet This Deal $2.99Never Tell by Stacey AbramsGet This Deal$1.99One of the Good Guys by Araminta HallGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99The Lost Girls of Paris by Pam JenoffGet This Deal$2.99Women Talking by Miriam ToewsGet This Deal $3.99Second Place by Rachel CuskGet This Deal$4.99What Never Happened by Rachel Howzell HallGet This Deal You Might Also Like Horror Comics That'll Give You the Chills 8 of the Best Translated Historical Fiction Novels The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists 10 of the Best Spy Novels to Keep You Turning the Pages 10 Excellent Epic Fantasy Debuts The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week