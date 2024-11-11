a collage of bookish holiday sweatshirts
25 of the Best Bookish Holiday Sweatshirts to Cozy Up With

Warm up this season while showing off your love for reading with these cute and cozy bookish holiday sweatshirts!

The weather is getting cooler, which means it’s time to cozy up with something warm—and why not make it bookish while you’re at it? These bookish holiday sweatshirts are the perfect apparel to don while drinking a hot chocolate and tackling your TBR. For those of you still missing Halloween, don’t worry, we have some choices that bring some spooky season flair to the winter holidays, too.

A note on the flavor of holiday sweatshirts you’ll find here: it leans heavy into Christmas, and that was not by design. I was able to find a couple of Thanksgiving sweatshirts but could not in 2+ hours of searching find any bookish sweatshirts for other holidays. There are plenty of awesome Hanukkah and Kwanzaa sweatshirts out there, don’t get me wrong! But none (that I could find) were of of a bookish variety.

Finally, some notes on pricing: almost every item on this list is heavily discounted at the time of this writing, anywhere from 30-75%. To get the sale price, click on each listing—I included the original price just in case any of these sale prices expire. Many of these designs are offered in crewneck, hoodie, and tee shirt varieties; I listed the starting price for each as the lowest price for a crewneck sweater so as not to mislead you with tee shirt pricing. For colorways, click on each listing. I will break down the size offerings so you know from jump what might work for you.

Go forth and get cozy!

a white woman wearing a tan crewneck sweater. the. image of the front shows a small turkey reading a book in the upper left corner of the sweater. Image of the back shows text that reads "thankful for books"
image from BunnieesandMoniesTee on Etsy

Thankful for Books Sweatshirt: This is true all year, but the reading turkey makes it especially Thanksgiving-appropriate. Sizes S-5XL, $34+

a white woman wearing a white crewneck sweatshirt with text that reds "in a relationship with books & pumpkin pie"
image from StyleDarlingDesigns on Etsy

In a Relationship with Books & Pumpkin Pie Sweatshirt: Hopefully, this sweater will help fend off any questions at the Thanksgiving table about your relationship status. Sizes S-3XL, $44+

a grey crewneck sweater on a hanger with text that reads "'tis the season to be reading" bordering an image of a small christmas tree make of books
image from FableBound on Etsy

‘Tis the Season to be Reading Sweatshirt: When isn’t it though, amirite? Sizes S-4XL for $45+.

brown-skinned woman wearing a black crewneck sweater with text that reads "Snow Much to Read" bordering a graphic of a snowman reading a book
image from TeeCreationsbyCat on Etsy

Snow Much to Read Sweatshirt: It’s time to put away the reading ghost sweatshirts and don our reading snowmen apparel. Sizes S-3XL, $27

a white woman wearing a dark green crewneck sweater with text that reads "Merry Bookmas" bordering a stack of books resembling a Christmas tree
image by VibeUSTees on Etsy

Merry Bookmas Sweatshirt: This one is perfect for romance and romantasy readers. Sizes S-4XL plus youth sizes, $18

a white woman wearing a pink crewneck sweater with cursive text that reads "season's readings" beneath a graphic of four assorted style of Christmas trees atop piles of books
image from ShopxMood on Etsy

Seasons Reading Sweatshirt: This Christmas tree plus books design is available on a tee shirt or sweatshirt. Sizes S-5XL, $27+

a white woman wearing a light grey crewneck sweater with text that reads "He Sees What You've Been Reading" bordering a graphic of Santa Claus
image from NVMO Tees on Etsy

He Sees What You’ve Been Reading Sweatshirt: Yep, he knows about the sexy Santa erotica on your Kindle. Sizes S-5XL, $39+

a white woman wearing a tan crewneck sweater with a graphic of two floating bookshelves with books and assorted holiday decorations
image from KateTeesCollection on Etsy

Bookish Christmas Sweatshirt: This Christmas bookshelf design is so cute! Sizes S-5XL, $44

a white woman wearing a white crewneck sweater with text that reads "The Most Wonderful Time of the Year" arranged around two-toned graphic of a woman reading in an armchair by a Christmas tree
image from OurBrightSop on Etsy

All Booked for Christmas Sweatshirt: Curled up in front of a Christmas tree with a stack of books and a cute cat: this sweatshirt is really channeling the dream. Sizes S-5XL, $39+

a light pink crewneck sweater with a graphic of a small white ghost wearing a Santa hat and reading a book in front of a bookshelf with holiday decorations and a Christmas tree
image from VibesCraft on Etsy

Ghost Reading Christmas Sweatshirt: I lied: you don’t have to put away the reading ghosts! This sweatshirt is perfect for the Halloween girlies (etc.) who also have a soft spot for Christmas. Sizes S-3XL plus youth sizes, $24+

a white woman wearing a blue crewneck sweater with text that reads "'Tis the Season to be Reading" hovering over a graphic of a skeleton wearing a Santa hat reading by a Christmas tree
image from OurBrightShop on Etsy

Tis the Season Reading Skeleton Sweatshirt: Here’s another option for Halloween-all-year readers! Sizes S-5XL, $39+

a woman with tan skin wearing an olive green crewneck sweater with a graphic of books on bookshelves arranged to look like a Christmas tree
image from DreamyDesignTees on Etsy

Bookish Christmas Tree Sweatshirt: The Christmas tree bookshelf is a popular choice for bookish holiday sweatshirts. Here’s one cute version! Sizes S-3XL, $29+

a white woman wearing a maroon crewneck sweater with a white stenciled design os books and lights arranged to form a Christmas tree shape
image from LucaBooCo on Etsy

Bookish Christmas Tree Sweatshirt: Another take on the book Christmas tree! Sizes S-5XL, $41

a white woman wearing a white crewneck sweater with a graphic of a dragon in a Santa hat sleeping on a pile of books plus another dragon flying overhead
image from AniDecorAus on Etsy

Fourth Wing Christmas Sweatshirt: Fourth Wing fans, this one is for you! It’s available as a tee shirt and hoodie as well. Sizes S-4XL, $40+

a white woman wearing a cream crewneck sweater with a graphic of a mug resting on a stack of three books. The mug has small gingerbread men and snowflakes on it, and the books and mug are also adorned with red bows
image from OpiaApparel on Etsy

Books and Gingerbread Holiday Sweatshirt: Books + a gingerbread latte + red ribbons = the cutest bookish holiday sweatshirt! You can also get this design on a tee shirt and even a baby romper! Sizes S-2XL, plus youth sizes, $20.99+

a white woman wearing a white crewneck sweater with text that reads "Mrs. Claus's Feminist Book Club: Women's Lit and Holiday Spirit" hovering over a graphic of book spines on a bookshelf
image from RushLightPress on Etsy

Mrs. Claus’s Feminist Book Club Sweatshirt: Of course Mrs. Claus has a feminist book club! Sizes S-3XL, $31+

a white woman wearing a green crewneck sweater with that reads "A sweet scape to The Gingerbread Library" hovering over a graphic of a gingerbread house
image from OurBrightShop on Etsy

Gingerbread Library Sweatshirt: I don’t know if I want to make this gingerbread library or visit it. I’ll have to settle for wearing it! Sizes S-5XL, $39+

a white woman wearing a tan crewneck sweater with text that reads "Let Me Read in Peace" hovering over a graphic of a gingerbread man sitting inside a coffee mug reading a book
image from MarinStudios on Etsy

Let Me Read in Peace Gingerbread Man Sweatshirt: Make sure everyone knows your holiday priorities with this “Let Me Read In Peace” sweatshirt. Sizes S-3XL plus youth sizes, $30

three ghosts and a small white cat all wearing Santa hats perched on a bookshelf filled with books and holiday decorations
image from ComfyGiftShop on Etsy

Ghosts and Cats Holiday Bookshelf Sweatshirt: More holiday reading ghosts! You can also get this as a tank top, tee shirt, long-sleeve shirt, baby romper, and toddler shirt. Sizes S-3XL plus youth sizes, $24

a white woman wearing a cream crewneck sweater with a graphic of nine reindeer, each posed differently with a small stack of books
image from PoppyRosePrintCo on Etsy

Reindeer Reading Sweatshirt: These reindeer may not exactly understand how reading works, but they’ve got the spirit. Sizes S-4XL, $29+

a white woman wearing a heathered green crewneck sweater with a graphic of a cat wearing a knit sweater sitting in an armchair reading a book next to a Christmas tree
image from ArtsyLegacy on Etsy

All Booked for Christmas Cat Sweatshirt: The only thing that could make reading in front of the Christmas tree cozier is a cat wearing a sweater! $37+

a forest green crewneck sweater with text on the front that reads "merry & bookish"
image from PetitRueDesigns on Etsy

Merry & Bookish Sweatshirt: If you’re looking for something a little more minimalist, pick up this merry & bookish embroidered sweatshirt! You can also get it as a tee shirt and hoodie. Sizes S-4XL, $37+

a white woman wearing a light olive green crewneck sweater with text in bubbly letters that reads "in my bookish era" plus graphics of snowflakes and books
image from AliasTeeUS on Etsy

In My Bookish Era Sweatshirt: This should send a pretty clear message about what you’re hoping for under the Christmas tree. Sizes S-3XL plus youth sizes, $36+

an Asian woman in a black crewneck sweater in the ugly Christmas sweater style with text that reads "I Closed My Book to Be Here"
image from RebelRushCo on Etsy

I Closed my Book to be Here Sweatshirt: May all the holiday events you attend be worth closing your book for. Sizes S-5X, $33.66+

a white woman in a dark green sweater with a graphic on the front of a small ghost wearing a Santa hat and holding a small pile of books. Text beneath the ghost reads "Santa, I can explain"
image from FloraHappiness on Etsy

Santa, I Can Explain Ghost Sweatshirt: Let’s finish on one last reading ghost. I can only assume this ghosty also has Santa erotica, and that’s what he’s trying to explain. Sizes S-5XL, $36+

But wait! There’s more! Here are some fall sweaters to get cozy with if you’re still hanging onto those autumnal vibes, plus hats, accessories, and more.

