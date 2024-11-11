25 of the Best Bookish Holiday Sweatshirts to Cozy Up With
The weather is getting cooler, which means it’s time to cozy up with something warm—and why not make it bookish while you’re at it? These bookish holiday sweatshirts are the perfect apparel to don while drinking a hot chocolate and tackling your TBR. For those of you still missing Halloween, don’t worry, we have some choices that bring some spooky season flair to the winter holidays, too.
A note on the flavor of holiday sweatshirts you’ll find here: it leans heavy into Christmas, and that was not by design. I was able to find a couple of Thanksgiving sweatshirts but could not in 2+ hours of searching find any bookish sweatshirts for other holidays. There are plenty of awesome Hanukkah and Kwanzaa sweatshirts out there, don’t get me wrong! But none (that I could find) were of of a bookish variety.
Finally, some notes on pricing: almost every item on this list is heavily discounted at the time of this writing, anywhere from 30-75%. To get the sale price, click on each listing—I included the original price just in case any of these sale prices expire. Many of these designs are offered in crewneck, hoodie, and tee shirt varieties; I listed the starting price for each as the lowest price for a crewneck sweater so as not to mislead you with tee shirt pricing. For colorways, click on each listing. I will break down the size offerings so you know from jump what might work for you.
Go forth and get cozy!
Thankful for Books Sweatshirt: This is true all year, but the reading turkey makes it especially Thanksgiving-appropriate. Sizes S-5XL, $34+
In a Relationship with Books & Pumpkin Pie Sweatshirt: Hopefully, this sweater will help fend off any questions at the Thanksgiving table about your relationship status. Sizes S-3XL, $44+
‘Tis the Season to be Reading Sweatshirt: When isn’t it though, amirite? Sizes S-4XL for $45+.
Snow Much to Read Sweatshirt: It’s time to put away the reading ghost sweatshirts and don our reading snowmen apparel. Sizes S-3XL, $27
Merry Bookmas Sweatshirt: This one is perfect for romance and romantasy readers. Sizes S-4XL plus youth sizes, $18
Seasons Reading Sweatshirt: This Christmas tree plus books design is available on a tee shirt or sweatshirt. Sizes S-5XL, $27+
He Sees What You’ve Been Reading Sweatshirt: Yep, he knows about the sexy Santa erotica on your Kindle. Sizes S-5XL, $39+
Bookish Christmas Sweatshirt: This Christmas bookshelf design is so cute! Sizes S-5XL, $44
All Booked for Christmas Sweatshirt: Curled up in front of a Christmas tree with a stack of books and a cute cat: this sweatshirt is really channeling the dream. Sizes S-5XL, $39+
Ghost Reading Christmas Sweatshirt: I lied: you don’t have to put away the reading ghosts! This sweatshirt is perfect for the Halloween girlies (etc.) who also have a soft spot for Christmas. Sizes S-3XL plus youth sizes, $24+
‘Tis the Season Reading Skeleton Sweatshirt: Here’s another option for Halloween-all-year readers! Sizes S-5XL, $39+
Bookish Christmas Tree Sweatshirt: The Christmas tree bookshelf is a popular choice for bookish holiday sweatshirts. Here’s one cute version! Sizes S-3XL, $29+
Bookish Christmas Tree Sweatshirt: Another take on the book Christmas tree! Sizes S-5XL, $41
Fourth Wing Christmas Sweatshirt: Fourth Wing fans, this one is for you! It’s available as a tee shirt and hoodie as well. Sizes S-4XL, $40+
Books and Gingerbread Holiday Sweatshirt: Books + a gingerbread latte + red ribbons = the cutest bookish holiday sweatshirt! You can also get this design on a tee shirt and even a baby romper! Sizes S-2XL, plus youth sizes, $20.99+
Mrs. Claus’s Feminist Book Club Sweatshirt: Of course Mrs. Claus has a feminist book club! Sizes S-3XL, $31+
Gingerbread Library Sweatshirt: I don’t know if I want to make this gingerbread library or visit it. I’ll have to settle for wearing it! Sizes S-5XL, $39+
Let Me Read in Peace Gingerbread Man Sweatshirt: Make sure everyone knows your holiday priorities with this “Let Me Read In Peace” sweatshirt. Sizes S-3XL plus youth sizes, $30
Ghosts and Cats Holiday Bookshelf Sweatshirt: More holiday reading ghosts! You can also get this as a tank top, tee shirt, long-sleeve shirt, baby romper, and toddler shirt. Sizes S-3XL plus youth sizes, $24
Reindeer Reading Sweatshirt: These reindeer may not exactly understand how reading works, but they’ve got the spirit. Sizes S-4XL, $29+
All Booked for Christmas Cat Sweatshirt: The only thing that could make reading in front of the Christmas tree cozier is a cat wearing a sweater! $37+
Merry & Bookish Sweatshirt: If you’re looking for something a little more minimalist, pick up this merry & bookish embroidered sweatshirt! You can also get it as a tee shirt and hoodie. Sizes S-4XL, $37+
In My Bookish Era Sweatshirt: This should send a pretty clear message about what you’re hoping for under the Christmas tree. Sizes S-3XL plus youth sizes, $36+
I Closed my Book to be Here Sweatshirt: May all the holiday events you attend be worth closing your book for. Sizes S-5X, $33.66+
Santa, I Can Explain Ghost Sweatshirt: Let’s finish on one last reading ghost. I can only assume this ghosty also has Santa erotica, and that’s what he’s trying to explain. Sizes S-5XL, $36+
But wait! There’s more! Here are some fall sweaters to get cozy with if you’re still hanging onto those autumnal vibes, plus hats, accessories, and more.
