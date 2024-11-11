25 of the Best Bookish Holiday Sweatshirts to Cozy Up With

Book Riot Managing Editor Vanessa Diaz is a writer and former bookseller from San Diego, CA whose Spanish is even faster than her English. When not reading or writing, she enjoys dreaming up travel itineraries and drinking entirely too much tea. She is a regular co-host on the All the Books podcast who especially loves mysteries, gothic lit, mythology/folklore, and all things witchy. Vanessa can be found on Instagram at @BuenosDiazSD or taking pictures of pretty trees in Portland, OR, where she now resides.

The weather is getting cooler, which means it’s time to cozy up with something warm—and why not make it bookish while you’re at it? These bookish holiday sweatshirts are the perfect apparel to don while drinking a hot chocolate and tackling your TBR. For those of you still missing Halloween, don’t worry, we have some choices that bring some spooky season flair to the winter holidays, too.

A note on the flavor of holiday sweatshirts you’ll find here: it leans heavy into Christmas, and that was not by design. I was able to find a couple of Thanksgiving sweatshirts but could not in 2+ hours of searching find any bookish sweatshirts for other holidays. There are plenty of awesome Hanukkah and Kwanzaa sweatshirts out there, don’t get me wrong! But none (that I could find) were of of a bookish variety.