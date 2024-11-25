a collage of bookish items on sale
Black Friday Week Sales to Improve Your Reading Life

These Black Friday week sales are a perfect opportunity to upgrade your reading life, including reading chairs, smart mugs, and more.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Black Friday sales have begun, and they include plenty of sales relevant to readers! First, check out our round up of early Black Friday sales on hardcovers, paperbacks, and ereaders, and be sure to check back on Black Friday proper: we’re updating these lists every day.

It’s not just books that are worth snapping up during Black Friday sales, though. Today, we’ve gathered some of the most exciting sales for readers, from reading chairs to temperate-controlled mugs to reading lights and more. A couple of these deals are for Prime members only, but most don’t require a Prime account. Now, get ready to upgrade your reading life with these sales!

reading light that goes around the back of your neck
image from Gritin on Amazon

You can read anywhere with a reading light like this LED neck reading light! $11

Ember smart mug
image from Ember on Amazon

We’ve all been there: you sit down to read with a mug of coffee or tea, and by the time you resurface from the book, it’s gone cold. But what if you could have a reading beverage that was always the perfect temperature? That’s where smart mugs like this one come in. $96

over-ear headphones
image from Bose on Amazon

Shut out the world and listen to an audiobook with these noise-cancelling headphones. $199

pair of black Beats Studio Buds and their case
Image from Beats Store on Amazon

If earbuds are more your speed, these Beats Studio Buds come bundled with AppleCare+ for two years. $99

Alchemist's Library jigsaw puzzle
image from eeBoo on Amazon

The perfect pairing for listening to audiobooks is putting together a bookish puzzle like this Alchemist’s Library jigsaw puzzle! $15

beige giant bean bag chair with armrests
image from Gericco on Amazon

This giant bean bag chair with armrests would make for the coziest reading chair. It’s also available in grey and orange. $160

large light grey beanbag chair
image from the Homguava Store on Amazon

Here’s another comfy bean bag chair. This one also comes in a darker grey, khaki, and pink. $152

bamboo laptop stand with black hardware. an open book is resting on one side, a black mug and stack of sticky notes is on the other
image from the Wishacc store on Amazon

This bamboo laptop stand is perfect for reading in bed. It is multi-angle adjustable, works with books and tablets, and has extra space to set things on plus a drink holder. $37

a tablet/ereader stand. The portion that holds the tablet is mounted on a wood surface supported by a pillow base
image from the Ergonov store on Amazon

This tablet pillow stand has a beanbag base with a wooden panel and is adjustable at multiple angles for both portrait and landscape reading. It is compatible with 4.7″-13″ Kindles, Kindle Paperwhite, Phones, Tablet, iPad, and up to 14 inch laptops. $36

image from Bedsure on Amazon

Every reader needs a soft blanket to curl up under in the winter. This sherpa fleece throw blanket is a great option. $16

woman with arms extended wearing a blue hooded fleece-lined wearable blanket
image from The Comfy Store on Amazon

If you saw the blanket above and thought, “Yeah but I’d like to wear my blanket,” you’re in luck. This wearable hoodie blanket is just the coziest. $39

365 New Words-A-Year Page-A-Day® Calendar
image from Workman Calendars on Amazon

Improve your vocabulary in 2025 with this 365 New Words-A-Year Page-A-Day® Calendar. $13

