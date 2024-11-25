Black Friday Week Sales to Improve Your Reading Life
Black Friday sales have begun, and they include plenty of sales relevant to readers! First, check out our round up of early Black Friday sales on hardcovers, paperbacks, and ereaders, and be sure to check back on Black Friday proper: we’re updating these lists every day.
It’s not just books that are worth snapping up during Black Friday sales, though. Today, we’ve gathered some of the most exciting sales for readers, from reading chairs to temperate-controlled mugs to reading lights and more. A couple of these deals are for Prime members only, but most don’t require a Prime account. Now, get ready to upgrade your reading life with these sales!
You can read anywhere with a reading light like this LED neck reading light! $11
We’ve all been there: you sit down to read with a mug of coffee or tea, and by the time you resurface from the book, it’s gone cold. But what if you could have a reading beverage that was always the perfect temperature? That’s where smart mugs like this one come in. $96
Shut out the world and listen to an audiobook with these noise-cancelling headphones. $199
If earbuds are more your speed, these Beats Studio Buds come bundled with AppleCare+ for two years. $99
The perfect pairing for listening to audiobooks is putting together a bookish puzzle like this Alchemist’s Library jigsaw puzzle! $15
This giant bean bag chair with armrests would make for the coziest reading chair. It’s also available in grey and orange. $160
Here’s another comfy bean bag chair. This one also comes in a darker grey, khaki, and pink. $152
This bamboo laptop stand is perfect for reading in bed. It is multi-angle adjustable, works with books and tablets, and has extra space to set things on plus a drink holder. $37
This tablet pillow stand has a beanbag base with a wooden panel and is adjustable at multiple angles for both portrait and landscape reading. It is compatible with 4.7″-13″ Kindles, Kindle Paperwhite, Phones, Tablet, iPad, and up to 14 inch laptops. $36
Every reader needs a soft blanket to curl up under in the winter. This sherpa fleece throw blanket is a great option. $16
If you saw the blanket above and thought, “Yeah but I’d like to wear my blanket,” you’re in luck. This wearable hoodie blanket is just the coziest. $39
Improve your vocabulary in 2025 with this 365 New Words-A-Year Page-A-Day® Calendar. $13