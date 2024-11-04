Bookish Gifts for Audiobook Lovers
Folks who love audiobooks tend to be fanatical about them. I know I am. Aside from the well-documented benefits of listening to books, one of the things I always talk about when selling the value of audiobooks to others is that it is very similar to listening to a podcast—something that so many people who would love audiobooks already do. You can listen in the car or on transit; you can pop in headphones to read while you’re doing chores around the house or getting a workout in; and/or you can simply relax in a comfortable space and listen to someone else tell you a story. If you’re someone who tracks your reading, audiobooks are a convenient way to simply get more reading and books into your everyday life (my deep belief is in the value of listening at speed, but so many readers enjoy the fact they can listen to audiobooks more quickly than they can read the book itself—to each their own!).
Audiobook listenership has also skyrocketed. Last year, the industry reported its 11th year of double-digit percentage growth in sales and noted that 53% of adults had listened to an audiobook at some point. That was up from 45% only a year prior. Spotify reported that since introducing audiobooks to their Premium memberships, 25% had engaged with them.
It should come as little surprise that celebrating audiobooks is on the rise, too. Find below a range of fun bookish finds for audiobook lovers. They include mugs, stickers, shirts, and so many other ways to show off a love for and support of all things audiobook.
Goods and Gifts for Audiobook Lovers
If you’re heading out to the park to chill or to the library to restock your shelves, you might want to grab this tote bag to show off your love of all things audiobooks. $25.
You’re going to see a theme in some of these and that’s a play on the bookworm. Meet your audiobook worm sticker. Sparkly! $3.50.
Though this audiobook worm sweatshirt doesn’t have an actual worm on it, the idea is there. $50 and up, with some color choices and up to size 3XL.
Audiobook lovers are always looking for headphones and this set—in a customized audiobook lover case—would be perfect for on-the-go listening. $40.
For the cross stitchers out there, how about an audiobooks themed cross stitch pattern. This digital download is $12.
This little audiobook rubber stamp is perform for readers who track their books or their time with books. $2.25 and up.
If you prefer tracking your audiobooks with stickers, rather than a stamper, then you’re in luck. Check out these mini audiobook stickers. $4.25 with two different color options to choose from.
Pop this audiobook enthusiast enamel pin on your audiobook-themed tote bag. $13.50.
The perfect audiobook-themed mug for when you’re listening to your latest read. $14.
Pop on your favorite audiobooks T-shirt. $28 with a couple of color options and up to size 5XL.
Listen to your favorite audiobook to the sights and smells of your new favorite candle. You can choose your scent with this one. $24.
If you’re a member of the audiobook society, you’ll want this sticker for your water bottle or favorite notebook. $5.25, with the option to add other formats, including a magnetic bookmark or print.
It is kind of funny to have a physical bookmark to promote audiobooks, but the message on this is spot on. Audiobooks do make everything more enjoyable, including grocery shopping. $3.
Choose from a range of colors in this “audiobooks are my soundtrack” sweatshirt. $28, up to size 3XL.
Kick it old school with these audio cassette stickers. $4 for each.
Remind everyone who passes you that audiobooks are books with this canvas tote (which you can also snag in several other colors). $20+.
Another option for the cross stitchers out there is this audiobook lover pattern. It’s a digital download. $3.50.
For the goth-y audiobook lovers, how about this audiobook sticker in the style of a tarot card? (Yes, I’m aware it’s more than goth-y types who love tarot, but this one gives off the vibes). $4.
Pour your favorite beverage into this audiobook-themed mug while you sip and listen to your next book. $20, with some color options.
Hardcovers in the sheets, audiobooks on the streets sticker #relatable. $4.
Last but not least, a cute reminder that audiobooks count. This T-shirt is available in a number of fun colors, up to size 4XL. $23+.
