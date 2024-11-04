collage of audiobook lover gifts on a yellow background
Bookish Gifts for Audiobook Lovers

From mugs to stickers to shirts and headphones, these gifts for audiobook lovers are a celebration of reading with your ears.

Folks who love audiobooks tend to be fanatical about them. I know I am. Aside from the well-documented benefits of listening to books, one of the things I always talk about when selling the value of audiobooks to others is that it is very similar to listening to a podcast—something that so many people who would love audiobooks already do. You can listen in the car or on transit; you can pop in headphones to read while you’re doing chores around the house or getting a workout in; and/or you can simply relax in a comfortable space and listen to someone else tell you a story. If you’re someone who tracks your reading, audiobooks are a convenient way to simply get more reading and books into your everyday life (my deep belief is in the value of listening at speed, but so many readers enjoy the fact they can listen to audiobooks more quickly than they can read the book itself—to each their own!).

Audiobook listenership has also skyrocketed. Last year, the industry reported its 11th year of double-digit percentage growth in sales and noted that 53% of adults had listened to an audiobook at some point. That was up from 45% only a year prior. Spotify reported that since introducing audiobooks to their Premium memberships, 25% had engaged with them.

It should come as little surprise that celebrating audiobooks is on the rise, too. Find below a range of fun bookish finds for audiobook lovers. They include mugs, stickers, shirts, and so many other ways to show off a love for and support of all things audiobook.

Goods and Gifts for Audiobook Lovers

probably listening to an audiobook canvas tote bag
Image from StyleDarlingDesign on Etsy.

If you’re heading out to the park to chill or to the library to restock your shelves, you might want to grab this tote bag to show off your love of all things audiobooks. $25.

pink sparkly sticker that features a worm and says "audio book worm."
Image from thesmuttybooklady on Etsy.

You’re going to see a theme in some of these and that’s a play on the bookworm. Meet your audiobook worm sticker. Sparkly! $3.50.

black sweatshirt with the words "audiobook worm."
Image from ScarletGiraffe on Etsy.

Though this audiobook worm sweatshirt doesn’t have an actual worm on it, the idea is there. $50 and up, with some color choices and up to size 3XL.

Image of white earbuds in a white case with "audiobook lover" on the case.
Image from MileLongTBRboutique on Etsy

Audiobook lovers are always looking for headphones and this set—in a customized audiobook lover case—would be perfect for on-the-go listening. $40.

Image of a cross stitch pattern featuring books and headphones.
Image from DroolingMooseDesigns on Etsy.

For the cross stitchers out there, how about an audiobooks themed cross stitch pattern. This digital download is $12.

mini audiobook stamper
Image from mandbshop on Etsy.

This little audiobook rubber stamp is perform for readers who track their books or their time with books. $2.25 and up.

mini audiobook stickers
Image from PeanutButterTaco on Etsy.

If you prefer tracking your audiobooks with stickers, rather than a stamper, then you’re in luck. Check out these mini audiobook stickers. $4.25 with two different color options to choose from.

audiobook enthusiast enamel pin
Image from mysecretcopy on Etsy.

Pop this audiobook enthusiast enamel pin on your audiobook-themed tote bag. $13.50.

audiobook themed mug.
Image from AudiobookAddicts on Etsy

The perfect audiobook-themed mug for when you’re listening to your latest read. $14.

Black t-shirt with the word "audiobooks" repeated five times in different colors.
Image from SundayNash on Etsy.

Pop on your favorite audiobooks T-shirt. $28 with a couple of color options and up to size 5XL.

Image of a candle with a label reading "I love you more than my audiobooks."
Image from WisdomHouseCo on Etsy.

Listen to your favorite audiobook to the sights and smells of your new favorite candle. You can choose your scent with this one. $24.

Colorful sticker with headphones that says "the audiobook society."
Image from PositivelyMentalCo on Etsy.

If you’re a member of the audiobook society, you’ll want this sticker for your water bottle or favorite notebook. $5.25, with the option to add other formats, including a magnetic bookmark or print.

Image of a blue bookmark with a person listening to an audiobook and carrying groceries. It says "audiobooks make everything more enjoyable."
Image from LiteraryLoveliesUK on Etsy

It is kind of funny to have a physical bookmark to promote audiobooks, but the message on this is spot on. Audiobooks do make everything more enjoyable, including grocery shopping. $3.

Image of a black sweatshirt with white writing. There's a pair of headphones and the words "books are my soundtrack."
Image from IFIOGirl on Etsy.

Choose from a range of colors in this “audiobooks are my soundtrack” sweatshirt. $28, up to size 3XL.

two stickers that look like black cassette tapes and read "audiobooks and chill."
Image from DarkChaosShop on Etsy

Kick it old school with these audio cassette stickers. $4 for each.

canvas tote bag that says audiobooks are books.
Image from DestinyDesignUS on Etsy.

Remind everyone who passes you that audiobooks are books with this canvas tote (which you can also snag in several other colors). $20+.

Image of a cross stitch that says "audiobook lover."
Image from abbyxstitchshop on Etsy.

Another option for the cross stitchers out there is this audiobook lover pattern. It’s a digital download. $3.50.

Image of a sticker in the style of a tarot card labeled "the audiobook."
Image from BookLoversCollective on Etsy

For the goth-y audiobook lovers, how about this audiobook sticker in the style of a tarot card? (Yes, I’m aware it’s more than goth-y types who love tarot, but this one gives off the vibes). $4.

Image of a white mug with an image of headphones and the words "shhh...I'm reading."
Image from HomecraftGiftDesign on Etsy.

Pour your favorite beverage into this audiobook-themed mug while you sip and listen to your next book. $20, with some color options.

sticker that reads "hardcovers in the sheets, audiobooks on the streets."
Image from DeidzDoodles on Etsy.

Hardcovers in the sheets, audiobooks on the streets sticker #relatable. $4.

Image of a purple shirt with a cat wearing headphones on it. The text reads "audiobooks count."
Image from BookishlyAlive on Etsy.

Last but not least, a cute reminder that audiobooks count. This T-shirt is available in a number of fun colors, up to size 4XL. $23+.

