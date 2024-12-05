The Best Gifts for Readers 2024
It’s harder than it should be to find good gifts for the readers in your life. It should be easy: they love books, so get them books. Except it’s impossible to know what those wild bookworms have already read, or already put on their to-read shelves, am I right? I can personally attest to this. People have told me time and time again that they wanted to get me a book, but were too afraid I would have already read it, or worse, read it and disliked it.
So you’re at a loss: what can you get them that will hit the spot without you having to worry about what they already have?
Worry no longer, because I have you covered this holiday season. This fantastic list has a dozen amazing ideas for the bookworm, bibliophile, librarian, bookseller, and avid reader in your life. Everyone you know is covered, from your plant-lover bookworms to your late-night reader bookworms to your arts-and-crafty bookworms and even your studious, hefty-hardcover bookworms. The world is tough, but it’s better with books. This is your chance to make your loved ones’ reading nooks all the more cozy as we head into the new year.
So go ahead and use this list to support the book-obsessed reader in your life with some truly excellent gifts (and feel free to send some of them my way!).
Bookish Sorcery Shirt
“Read banned books…gain forbidden knowledge”: Equal parts feminine witch and skeletal necromancer, this shirt will give them all the strength and magic they need. Available in sizes S-5XL. $27
Perfect Bookends
Wooden bookends: These lovely bookends are wood with lovely floral and leafy designs, making the phrases (“I’m all booked up” or “Just one more chapter”) even more beautiful. $25/bookend
A Project for the Crafty Reader
A LEGO-like build: Do they love a good art project? Enjoy those flower LEGO sets? Well, now they can put together this gorgeous nook to live on their bookshelves! $35
Earrings for Bibliophiles
Custom book earrings: They can be any of the classics listed or a custom title—any of their absolute favorites can become their new favorite accessory! $19
A Tool for the Collector
A stamp for their books: Normal stamps run out of ink, but this gorgeous embosser will go on forever. This is truly one of the best bookish gifts I’ve gotten! $33+
A Light for Travelers and Late-Night Readers
The very best night light: When my partner goes to sleep, I can’t keep the light on—but this ultra-compact night light hangs around my neck and only lights my book! It’s perfect for long plane rides or hotel stays too. $18
Some High-Quality Stickers
“Born to read, forced to work”: Let me tell you a not-so-secret secret—bookish people frickin’ love stickers. On their laptops, water bottles, Kindles, everything. So give them some fun stickers in their stocking this holiday season! $3
A Cozy Bookstore Ornament
Their very own bookstore: This cozy, customized 2D bookshop ornament is perfect for the tree, but honestly could be a decoration year-round. $16
A Magical Bookish Pendant
A reading goddess on a pendant: Give them something to turn in their hands as they ponder their newest good read. This one is beautiful, and real gold! $72
A Stand to Save Their Hands and Their Necks
Adjustable book stand: Reading can be painful! Holding up a heavy hardcover? Straining our necks staring down at the book all day? These book stands are made to relieve these problems! Perfect for a studious bookworm. $28
Just a Precious Lil Guy
A cute plant pot: This quality, cute ceramic reader can accompany your favorite bookworm’s plants. Just don’t let any bookworms near their real-life ferns! $19+
A Shirt for the Justice-Minded
An Ida B. Wells sweatshirt: “Turn the light of truth upon them,” the iconic investigative journalist once said. This way they can be inspired by their books and their own clothing. Available in sizes S-5XL. $35+
