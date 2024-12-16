Kristian Wilson Colyard grew up weird in a one-caution-light town in the Appalachian foothills. She now lives in an old textile city with her husband and their clowder of cats. She’s on Twitter @kristianwriting, and you can find more of her work online at kristianwriting.com.

We all have that one friend or family member who’s just impossible to buy for. If you’re struggling to round out your holiday gift buying this year, consider one of the following bookish gifts for the person who has everything. I’ve picked out ten great items your loved ones are sure to adore at a range of price points you’ll love.

Holiday shopping doesn’t have to be stressful. The internet is boiling over with great gift guides this time of year. With listicles as specific as gifts for lovers of fantasy maps, gardeners, and audiobook lovers, there’s no reason you can’t find the perfect present for your loved one, all without leaving the comfort of your couch. And although it might feel like cheating at first, trust me: you’ll never want to go back to picking out your presents by hand. Best of all, your family members will never know you used a holiday gift guide or two to zero in on their stocking stuffers.