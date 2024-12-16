Bookish Gifts for the Person Who Has Everything
We all have that one friend or family member who’s just impossible to buy for. If you’re struggling to round out your holiday gift buying this year, consider one of the following bookish gifts for the person who has everything. I’ve picked out ten great items your loved ones are sure to adore at a range of price points you’ll love.
Holiday shopping doesn’t have to be stressful. The internet is boiling over with great gift guides this time of year. With listicles as specific as gifts for lovers of fantasy maps, gardeners, and audiobook lovers, there’s no reason you can’t find the perfect present for your loved one, all without leaving the comfort of your couch. And although it might feel like cheating at first, trust me: you’ll never want to go back to picking out your presents by hand. Best of all, your family members will never know you used a holiday gift guide or two to zero in on their stocking stuffers.
No matter your price point, no matter the giftee, there’s certain to be something on this list for your favorite book lover. From personalized book stamps to handmade coffee mugs and everything in between, this list has it all.
This personalized, hand-embroidered bookmark is sure to make a great impression on any reader. $2+
If your giftee likes to decorate for the holidays, consider one of these adorable book-page snowmen. Available individually or as a set. $24+
A colorful beaded glasses chain makes a thoughtful gift for the person who’s always losing their readers. $42+
Is their nightstand covered in books? Of course it is, which is why they need this personalized book stand. $80
Get them a blind date with a book box to show you care. Available in four holidays and ten genres. $70
Any reader on your list will appreciate this 2025 reading tracker to keep up with every page they consume in the coming year. $33
If you love giving out Christmas ornaments as gifts, consider this Merry Bookmas shaker ornament. Available in three sizes. $11+
It is a truth, universally acknowledged, that everyone needs more coffee mugs. This handmade coffee mug makes the perfect gift for your friend who has everything. $62
If your loved one has a massive home library, consider getting them one of these personalized book embossers, so they can mark every volume they own. Available in 30 designs. $53
Finally, this miniature book locket is sure to delight. Available in four stylish finishes. $18
Want more bookish gifts? Check out these non-book gifts for book lovers and some bookish presents for plant parents.
