12 More of the Best Board Games for Holiday Gatherings

Games for After You Have Eaten

Fika: The Clever Coffee Break – 25th Century Games Store – $17

Not every board game needs to be for the whole party. Sometimes, you just need a quiet break away from the holiday gathering. And that’s where a great board game can help. Something like Fika. Though I will warn you, it may look like a piece of cake, but this little game is quite the strategic mastermind! Fika is a two-player game where a player is a cafe owner in competition with the other. Each round starts with a set theme or colour for your cafe’s display. Then, players simultaneously select and reveal one card from their hand. If your card has a higher number, you place your card first in the cafe display. Each card also has special objectives that need to be completed to score the points. The player with the most points wins the round, and the winner is the first to win two rounds. Unfortunately, no desserts are provided with the game; otherwise, it would be perfect.