five bookish crewneck sweaters in assorted colors
The Goods

Bookish Crewneck Sweaters for Bookworms Ready for Fall

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Vanessa Diaz

Managing Editor

Book Riot Managing Editor Vanessa Diaz is a writer and former bookseller from San Diego, CA whose Spanish is even faster than her English. When not reading or writing, she enjoys dreaming up travel itineraries and drinking entirely too much tea. She is a regular co-host on the All the Books podcast who especially loves mysteries, gothic lit, mythology/folklore, and all things witchy. Vanessa can be found on Instagram at @BuenosDiazSD or taking pictures of pretty trees in Portland, OR, where she now resides.

View All posts by Vanessa Diaz

I love summers in Oregon. Despite a strong aversion to super hot temperatures, I relish those sweltering days when it’s finally the right temperature to dash off to the coast, float in a beautiful river, or jump in a gorgeous alpine lake. But after a few weeks of summer fun, I’m that annoying friend gleefully counting down the days left until fall. I am a deeply autumnal soul.

We get a nice little fall here in the Pacific Northwest, and that’s when you’ll catch me in one of two uniforms: a chunky knit with jeans and boots or a crewneck sweatshirt with jeans and white tennis shoes. Like any bookworm worth their salt, I like to have a few bookish pieces in the lineup. I find myself in need of a sweater refresh, so the research has begun. Whether you, too, are looking forward to some crisp autumn days or just want something to comfy in while you blast that AC, here are some cute and cozy crewnecks for book people.

Note: I listed the full retail prices for each of these sweaters, but almost all of them were on sale at the time of this writing by 20-40%! Check them out, and may the odds be ever in your favor.

green crewneck sweater with white embroidered text that reads "I closed my book to be here"
image by Candacenegro on Etsy

If we show up wearing this, know we mean business. This one comes in both hoodie and crewneck styles in over 20 colors! $67+

cream crewneck sweater with pastel text that reads "booktrovert." Under that is simple black text with a pronunciation guide and definition of "a person who prefers the company of fictional characters to real people"
image from Giftification on Etsy

We’ve all fit into this category at least once, right? This booktrovert design also comes in hoodie and crewneck options in seven different colors. $49+

cream crewneck sweater with an embroidered design of a black cat and flowers resting inside of a book
image by VeraVerunchik on Etsy

For all the cat people, this embroidered cat + books crewneck comes in six different colors and is just so simply and irresistibly cute. $29+

green crewneck sweater with an embroidered design of a black dog and flowers resting inside of a book
image by ZaotifyFabric on Etsy

Can’t forget the dog people! This version comes in hoodie, crewneck, and T-shirt options in 20 colors. $64+

back of a green crewneck sweater. the words "I Love You in Book Quotes" are at the top of the sweater, followed by 22 book quotes in three columns
Image by SadProseCreative on Etsy

With quotes from Austen, Shakespeare, Dickens, Brontë, and more, this sweater is all love. I would love to see a version with contemporary authors if someone wants to get on that… For now, this one comes in six different colors. $46+

cream crewneck sweater with the Reading Rainbow logo
image by ewydasweatshirt
on Etsy

Butterfly in the skyyyyyyy…. This Reading Rainbow crewneck comes in 10 different colors and starts at $23.

light grey crewneck seater with a large green dinosaur on the front holding a large stack of books. the word "Readosaurus" hovers above its back
image by DreamersBay on Etsy

I’ve heard the term “velocireader,” and now this sweater makes me wonder why we don’t use Readosaurus Rex more. Available in four different colors for $45+.

military green crewneck sweater with text that reads "take me to the bookstore" arranged around a graphic of a bookstore front
image by ARKTeeshirt on Etsy

We’re simple creatures, really. This instructive crewneck also comes in hoodie, tank top, and baby bodysuit options in over 20 colors. Prices for the crewneck start at $48

black crewneck sweater with small white text on the front that reads "big book energy"
image by ArtLostATXon Etsy

This sweater feels like the evolution of “I like big books and I cannot lie.” I don’t care if it’s corny, I wants it. Offered in nine colors for $40+.

navy blue crewneck sweater with an embroidered design in the upper left of a dragon emerging from inside a book
image by DappalCo on Etsy

There are bookworms, and then there are bookdragons. For all who embrace the latter, this sweater is available in nine colors for $48+.

dark blue crewneck sweater with large grey text that reads "tea. blankets. couch. reading."
image by EverythingAfterCo on Etsy

This is my fall routine on repeat. Grab this in one of four colors for $44+.

dark red crewneck sweater with white text in the upper left that reads "Read banned books"
image by TheJuneKind on Etsy

Unfortunately, that list keeps growing, so keep on reading. Available in eight colors for $48+.

two folded crewneck sweaters, one tan and one dark brown. Both have embroidered text on the front that reads "I like books more than people"
image by theKatandCo on Etsy

Not all people, but some. Maybe even several. Maybe even lots. If these pleasing earth tones aren’t your jam, choose from over 20 colors for $45.

cream crewneck sweater with black text on the front that reads "Spooky Readers Book Club." the text is arranged around a graphic of a small black cat with large eyes inside of a skull mug on a stack of books
image by SenClassy on Etsy

We could (and may) do an entire roundup of just spooky season sweaters. Since these are extremely my jam, I had to toss in a couple. This adorable option comes in 10 colors and is also available as a t-shirt or hoodie. $50+ for the crewneck.

light grey crewneck sweater with a design on the front of a ghost reading a book in an armchair in front of a wall of bookshelves containing books, candles, and pumpkins/ There is a black cat at the ghost's feet
image by JellyDesignWorld on Etsy

And finally, ghosts and coziness for all my fall-loving book folk. Grab this as a crewneck or a hoodie for $58+.

For even more bookish coziness, here are goods to make your reading nook the coziest ever. Or, if you’re holding on to Hot Girl Summer with all you got, check out these bookish goods for fans of Megan Thee Stallion.