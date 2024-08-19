Bookish Crewneck Sweaters for Bookworms Ready for Fall
I love summers in Oregon. Despite a strong aversion to super hot temperatures, I relish those sweltering days when it’s finally the right temperature to dash off to the coast, float in a beautiful river, or jump in a gorgeous alpine lake. But after a few weeks of summer fun, I’m that annoying friend gleefully counting down the days left until fall. I am a deeply autumnal soul.
We get a nice little fall here in the Pacific Northwest, and that’s when you’ll catch me in one of two uniforms: a chunky knit with jeans and boots or a crewneck sweatshirt with jeans and white tennis shoes. Like any bookworm worth their salt, I like to have a few bookish pieces in the lineup. I find myself in need of a sweater refresh, so the research has begun. Whether you, too, are looking forward to some crisp autumn days or just want something to comfy in while you blast that AC, here are some cute and cozy crewnecks for book people.
Note: I listed the full retail prices for each of these sweaters, but almost all of them were on sale at the time of this writing by 20-40%! Check them out, and may the odds be ever in your favor.
If we show up wearing this, know we mean business. This one comes in both hoodie and crewneck styles in over 20 colors! $67+
We’ve all fit into this category at least once, right? This booktrovert design also comes in hoodie and crewneck options in seven different colors. $49+
For all the cat people, this embroidered cat + books crewneck comes in six different colors and is just so simply and irresistibly cute. $29+
Can’t forget the dog people! This version comes in hoodie, crewneck, and T-shirt options in 20 colors. $64+
With quotes from Austen, Shakespeare, Dickens, Brontë, and more, this sweater is all love. I would love to see a version with contemporary authors if someone wants to get on that… For now, this one comes in six different colors. $46+
Butterfly in the skyyyyyyy…. This Reading Rainbow crewneck comes in 10 different colors and starts at $23.
I’ve heard the term “velocireader,” and now this sweater makes me wonder why we don’t use Readosaurus Rex more. Available in four different colors for $45+.
We’re simple creatures, really. This instructive crewneck also comes in hoodie, tank top, and baby bodysuit options in over 20 colors. Prices for the crewneck start at $48
This sweater feels like the evolution of “I like big books and I cannot lie.” I don’t care if it’s corny, I wants it. Offered in nine colors for $40+.
There are bookworms, and then there are bookdragons. For all who embrace the latter, this sweater is available in nine colors for $48+.
This is my fall routine on repeat. Grab this in one of four colors for $44+.
Unfortunately, that list keeps growing, so keep on reading. Available in eight colors for $48+.
Not all people, but some. Maybe even several. Maybe even lots. If these pleasing earth tones aren’t your jam, choose from over 20 colors for $45.
We could (and may) do an entire roundup of just spooky season sweaters. Since these are extremely my jam, I had to toss in a couple. This adorable option comes in 10 colors and is also available as a t-shirt or hoodie. $50+ for the crewneck.
And finally, ghosts and coziness for all my fall-loving book folk. Grab this as a crewneck or a hoodie for $58+.
For even more bookish coziness, here are goods to make your reading nook the coziest ever. Or, if you’re holding on to Hot Girl Summer with all you got, check out these bookish goods for fans of Megan Thee Stallion.