Bookish Crewneck Sweaters for Bookworms Ready for Fall

I love summers in Oregon. Despite a strong aversion to super hot temperatures, I relish those sweltering days when it’s finally the right temperature to dash off to the coast, float in a beautiful river, or jump in a gorgeous alpine lake. But after a few weeks of summer fun, I’m that annoying friend gleefully counting down the days left until fall. I am a deeply autumnal soul.

We get a nice little fall here in the Pacific Northwest, and that’s when you’ll catch me in one of two uniforms: a chunky knit with jeans and boots or a crewneck sweatshirt with jeans and white tennis shoes. Like any bookworm worth their salt, I like to have a few bookish pieces in the lineup. I find myself in need of a sweater refresh, so the research has begun. Whether you, too, are looking forward to some crisp autumn days or just want something to comfy in while you blast that AC, here are some cute and cozy crewnecks for book people.