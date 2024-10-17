Bookish Autumnal Sweatshirts, Hats, Accessories, and More

Courtney has been reading and collecting books almost as long as she's been alive. She holds a B.A. in Theatre and Creative Writing. Courtney has been writing with Book Riot since 2019, and is a Bibliologist with TBR: Tailored Book Recommendations. She's currently brainstorming for her next creative project. You can follow her on Instagram .

Since I live in the southwest, I don’t even like to think about my autumn sweaters and jackets until at least October. Now that we’re finally over that threshold, my enthusiasm for cozy knits, crewneck sweatshirts, and warm hats cannot be contained! I will be wearing a sweatshirt or beanie for the remainder of the season, thank you very much! On warmer autumn days, a good graphic tee does the trick.

It’s time to switch out your worn summer threads for something fresh, fun, and in all the beautiful tones of autumn. Rich reds, bright yellows, and warm, chocolate browns. Embroidery, lace, hand lettered script and other cozy details are perfect for all the fall vibes.