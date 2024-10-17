Bookish Autumnal Sweatshirts, Hats, Accessories, and More
Since I live in the southwest, I don’t even like to think about my autumn sweaters and jackets until at least October. Now that we’re finally over that threshold, my enthusiasm for cozy knits, crewneck sweatshirts, and warm hats cannot be contained! I will be wearing a sweatshirt or beanie for the remainder of the season, thank you very much! On warmer autumn days, a good graphic tee does the trick.
It’s time to switch out your worn summer threads for something fresh, fun, and in all the beautiful tones of autumn. Rich reds, bright yellows, and warm, chocolate browns. Embroidery, lace, hand lettered script and other cozy details are perfect for all the fall vibes.
There’s no better time to embrace your true bookish nature than the autumn. As the wind howls and good books just keep getting published, wrap yourself up in a new graphic sweatshirt and get to work on your autumn book stack. Show off a subtle nod to your favorite book fandom with earrings or a pendant to add shine to any outfit. On that first stormy weekend, make sure you’ve got a sweater to keep you warm while you watch Twilight for the 900th time. Whether you’ve got apple picking and leaf peeping on the agenda, autumn baking planned, or just hanging out at home, keep bookishly stylish with these wearable goods.
There’s nothing better on a chilly autumn day than book shopping, a lil treat, and your favorite sweatshirt. Cozy up in this crewneck sweatshirt for your next book-shopping excursion. Sizes S-5XL. $35+
For those in the know, this Autumn Court T-shirt is perfection. To everyone else, it’s a cute shirt that’s perfect for apple picking. Sizes S-2X, $28+
Cozy up for your annual Gilmore Girls marathon in this Stars Hollow Crewneck Sweatshirt. Sizes S-XXL, $50
The apple orchards are calling your name in this Autumn Court Tee, available in a rainbow of seasonal colors. Sizes XS-3XL, $29+
Nothing goes better with books than teeny tiny pumpkins on itsy bitsy bookshelves. These bookshelf earrings are sure to start a conversation or two. $18
Realistically, my autumn TBR stack is miles long, but this sweatshirt is cute, too. Sizes S-5XL, $27
Whether you’re wandering the moors, or chilling at home, this Brontë sisters crewneck will keep you warm. Sizes S-3XL, $81+
Decorate your ears with books and pumpkins and leaves and mushrooms with these bookshelf earrings. $18
It wouldn’t be autumn without the March sisters, so snuggle up in this Little Women sweatshirt. Sizes S-5XL, $39+
