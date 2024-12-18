The holiday season is here, and with it, the familiar pressure of finding the perfect gift for everyone on your list. You know the drill—you spend the first couple weeks of December scrambling to order gifts and crossing your fingers that they arrive in time for the big day. And just when you’ve wrapped the last present, you find out your grandma’s second cousin is crashing dinner and you need a gift for them like, yesterday.

Gift TBR on the way to Grandma’s, and the welcome email will arrive in your recipient’s inbox in time for dessert. And if you’re gifting TBR ahead of the big day, you can schedule the exact day the welcome email arrives. No more spoilers!

Plus, you can feel confident that you’ve found a one-of-a-kind gift that’s expertly tailored just for them by our professional book nerds, aka bibliologists. Every recommendation is hand-picked just for your gift recipient by real humans (who read a superhuman amount of books), which means no algorithm and no AI. With over 150,000 books recommended to thousands of readers, our bibliologists have the chops to find the right read for anyone on your list.

When you gift TBR, your lucky recipient will receive a welcome email on the day of your choosing, complete with a link to create an account (or log in to their existing one) and redeem their gift. They’ll answer a few quick questions about their recent reads, preferences, and what they’re looking for in their reading life. Then, we’ll pair your TBR gift recipient with a bibliologist who will carefully pore over their survey answers to pick three reads that are sure to delight. Your recipient will get the best reads they didn’t know they were missing, and you get the satisfaction of gifting the coolest present on the block.

There are three different types of TBR gifts to choose from, each available as either a one-off gift—or go big and get them four rounds of TBR with an annual gift. The options are: Recommendations Only

