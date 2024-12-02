gifts for readers 2024 image
The Goods

Gifts for Readers 2024: The Best Bookish Gifts Under $30

If you're looking for the best gifts for readers under $30, you've come to the right place. Peruse stickers, bookmarks, art, and more.

Several years ago, I found myself scrolling through the annual deluge of gift posts that make their way across websites this time of year and was struck by “stocking stuffer” guides, including items that cost upwards of $20, $30, $100 a pop. I don’t know what tax bracket those writers were in, but it was not mine—the GIFTS cost that much, not the stocking stuffers. It inspired me to pull together what has become an annual guide to the best gifts for readers under $30. There are a wide variety of options, some of which will make for fun stocking stuffers—looking at you, stickers!—and many of which make for a solid gift-gift.

I’ve organized this guide to the best gifts for readers under $30 by price point. You can look for gifts under $10, under $20, and then under $30. I’ve kept to non-specific gifts for readers. This means they’re not going to highlight a single author or book but rather encompass reading and books more broadly. In other words, these gifts are thoughtful but just generic enough to not offend a book lover because you accidentally bought them something about Jane Austen, and that’s not their jam. Your book club gifts are probably in here, too.

And look, I’m not going to judge you if, in your pursuit of the perfect bookish gift for someone else, you end up slipping something for yourself into your cart, too.

The Best Bookish Gifts Under $30

Under $10

two magnets in the shape of a bookshop on a refrigerator
Image courtesy of JRStationeryCo on Etsy

This magnet is all things cozy bookshop. $6.50.

Image of a bookmark in the shape of a bandaid. It reads "emotional support bookmark" in the middle.
Image courtesy of SSteeleCreativeCo on Etsy

I really love the messaging of this bookmark far more than those who call a bookmark a “quitter strip.” This is your emotional support bookmark and it’s meant to help you as you’re pulled away from what you really want to be doing: reading. $3.50.

Image of a sticky note pad that says I'd rather be at book club" in cursive font. There are colorful books at the bottom.
Image courtesy of PeanutButterTaco on Etsy

The perfect sticky note pad or the PERFECT stick note pad? $3.50.

Two stickers in the style of a text message. One is pink and one is blue. Both say "sorry i was reading"
Image courtesy of TOONdoodles on Etsy

This book lover sticker is clever as heck. If you prefer a magnet, you can also grab a magnet. The sticker is between $2.50-$4.50, with the magnet coming in between $3.50-$5.50, depending on size.

image of a vintage style print that says "more books" in pink. It has a green image of two hands holding an open book between the words "more" and "books."
Image courtesy of LuneClub on Etsy

The smallest size of this lovely “more books” print comes in at under $10. Know if you want something bigger, it’ll be pricier, but you can still keep it under $30, even for a bigger size. This is for the actual print, meaning you don’t need to do anything from your own computer. It’s available in a few color choices, too. $9.50+.

Image of a pink memo pad that is styled like a library due date card.
Image courtesy of FlyPaperProducts on Etsy.

This little memo book, which has pages all designed to look like library due date cards, would be perfect for keeping one’s TBR or read books list. $9.

Image of a friendship bracelet with beads spelling out "bookworm."
Image courtesy of TheBookishWitchery on Etsy.

Friendship bracelets always make for good gifts, but when they’re bookish friendship bracelets, you’re taking it one step further. $8.

a mini puzzle of 150 little pieces featuring colorful books.
Image courtesy of PeanutButterTaco on Etsy.

Whether your gift recipient is a puzzle lover or not, you cannot deny how flipping adorable this bookish micro puzzle is. It’s got tiny pieces and the image is the right size to glue together and frame afterward. $9.

Two leather bookmarks in the shape of dachshunds.
Image courtesy of SuperlativeSupplies on Etsy.

For those who fall in the center of book lover and dog lover comes this set of two dachshund leather bookmarks. You could gift one person both of these bookmarks or split ’em and have two great gifts for under ten bucks. $8 for the set.

Under $20

image of a glittery tuxedo cat bookmark.
Image courtesy of DialUpDuo on Etsy

We’ve had a bookmark for the dog lovers, now here’s one for the cat lovers. Those tricksy Tuxies always cause the perfect amount of chaos. $16.

Image of an enamel pin that is in the design of a green library stool.
Image courtesy of GammaGarden on Etsy

Who remembers old school library stools? This pin is the perfect homage to the cozy libraries of yore (& even now because I bet plenty of libraries still have these exact stools!). $12.

image of an ornament designed like a stack of books. The covers are in rainbow colors with different genres on the spine.
Image courtesy of BookaholicStore on Etsy.

This ornament does not need to be relegated to a tree or to any single holiday. The rainbow book stack would look good anywhere all year long. $12.

Image of a book annotating kit that includes a bookmark, a reading log, stickers, pens, and sticky page flags.
Image courtesy of TheBookTreehouseShop on Etsy.

Looking for a clever gift idea for the reader who loves to annotate? Why not grab them an annotation kit packed with colorful pens and page flags, fun stickers, a reading tracker, and a bookmark? $13.

Image of a gift card holder in the shape of an old school library card catalog.
Image courtesy of WildGizmoCustom on Etsy.

This little gem has been in my favorites for a year or more because I have wanted to share it in this annual roundup. If you’re looking for the perfect gift card holder for a book lover, this would be it. It’s a card catalog! What’s especially great is even after the recipient uses the (book store) gift card you include, they can use it as decoration or as a heavy duty bookmark. $15.

Image of four small polymer clay magnets, all in the shape of a bookshelf.
Image courtesy of SaiyarabyNK on Etsy

Choose one of these fun clay magnet bookshelves for a lovely addition to a refrigerator. There are several color options from which to choose. The one on the far right above is cheekily called “morally gray.” $18.

Image of a white enamel/camping style mug. The design is a bright and colorful font-driven image that says "read more."
Image courtesy of PemberleyPond on Etsy.

This enamel/camping-style mug may be on the smaller side at 12 ounces, but it’s perfect for a warm cuppa with a good book. Plus, getting up to stretch and refill is good for those long reading sessions. $18.50.

Image of the tops of four pairs of pink socks. All of them have a small book on them.
Image courtesy of ForTheIntroverts on Etsy

Choose from three different styles of the perfect bookish socks, including these with a cute book at the top. $10.

Image of a keychain and a pin on top of a zipper pouch. They are the same image of a colorful nome reading a book.
Image courtesy NightOwlPaperGoods on Etsy.

This colorful reading gnome keychain is too cute not to include. $19.

Under $30

image of a green hat with white embroidery that reads "buy me books."
Image courtesy of booksrbtrthanreality on Etsy.

Even those who don’t tend to gravitate toward wearing a hat will love this “buy me books” hat. $28.

Image of a phone pop grip in the shape of a glittery bookstore.
Image courtesy of IvyResinShop on Etsy

Carry a little bookstore wherever you go with this handy phone grip in the shape of a bright, welcoming book shop. $28.

Image of a deck of colorful playing cards spread out. Each card has a theme for the kind of book someone should read, such as "read a book published this year."
Image courtesy of ShopMindfulPaper on Etsy

Sometimes, choosing the next book to read can be a capital-S Struggle. Help the reader in your life gamify their reading life, especially when in a slump or overwhelmed by choices, with this fun card deck of TBR themes to try out. $26.

Image of a suncatcher in the shape of a christmas tree made out of books.
Image courtesy of HandyHavens on Etsy

For readers who are huge fans of all things Christmas, could this tree made of colorful books be any better? Yes, it can: it’s a sun catcher, too! $24+, with most sizes coming in under the $30 price point.

Canvas tote bag with the names of queer authors in black font.
Image courtesy of BookishlyUK on Etsy.

Carry around queer literary luminaries with this canvas tote. $27.

embroidery hoop with an image of a tarot card that says "the reader." It's surrounded by materials in a kit to make the embroidery.
Image courtesy of PNWEmbroideryCo on Etsy

Not only is this embroidery perfect for readers who love tarot and witchy goods, it’s not simply a work of art. It’s an entire kit so that those who love making things or want to try their hand at making things can create this themselves. $30.

Image of a 1000 piece puzzle that features a reader in a library.
Image courtesy of PuzzleFolk on Etsy.

This year I discovered PuzzleFolk puzzles and have been super impressed with the piece quality and the really fun art they feature. This booked all weekend puzzle looks like the perfect way for readers to spend some time with an audiobook while flexing their puzzle-solving skills. $25.

Want even more gift ideas for the book lover in your life (or yourself)? Check out these bookish goods to create a cozy reading nook, gift ideas for sapphic romance readers, and goods for readers fighting for the right to read.

