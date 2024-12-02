Gifts for Readers 2024: The Best Bookish Gifts Under $30
Several years ago, I found myself scrolling through the annual deluge of gift posts that make their way across websites this time of year and was struck by “stocking stuffer” guides, including items that cost upwards of $20, $30, $100 a pop. I don’t know what tax bracket those writers were in, but it was not mine—the GIFTS cost that much, not the stocking stuffers. It inspired me to pull together what has become an annual guide to the best gifts for readers under $30. There are a wide variety of options, some of which will make for fun stocking stuffers—looking at you, stickers!—and many of which make for a solid gift-gift.
I’ve organized this guide to the best gifts for readers under $30 by price point. You can look for gifts under $10, under $20, and then under $30. I’ve kept to non-specific gifts for readers. This means they’re not going to highlight a single author or book but rather encompass reading and books more broadly. In other words, these gifts are thoughtful but just generic enough to not offend a book lover because you accidentally bought them something about Jane Austen, and that’s not their jam. Your book club gifts are probably in here, too.
And look, I’m not going to judge you if, in your pursuit of the perfect bookish gift for someone else, you end up slipping something for yourself into your cart, too.
The Best Bookish Gifts Under $30
Under $10
This magnet is all things cozy bookshop. $6.50.
I really love the messaging of this bookmark far more than those who call a bookmark a “quitter strip.” This is your emotional support bookmark and it’s meant to help you as you’re pulled away from what you really want to be doing: reading. $3.50.
The perfect sticky note pad or the PERFECT stick note pad? $3.50.
This book lover sticker is clever as heck. If you prefer a magnet, you can also grab a magnet. The sticker is between $2.50-$4.50, with the magnet coming in between $3.50-$5.50, depending on size.
The smallest size of this lovely “more books” print comes in at under $10. Know if you want something bigger, it’ll be pricier, but you can still keep it under $30, even for a bigger size. This is for the actual print, meaning you don’t need to do anything from your own computer. It’s available in a few color choices, too. $9.50+.
This little memo book, which has pages all designed to look like library due date cards, would be perfect for keeping one’s TBR or read books list. $9.
Friendship bracelets always make for good gifts, but when they’re bookish friendship bracelets, you’re taking it one step further. $8.
Whether your gift recipient is a puzzle lover or not, you cannot deny how flipping adorable this bookish micro puzzle is. It’s got tiny pieces and the image is the right size to glue together and frame afterward. $9.
For those who fall in the center of book lover and dog lover comes this set of two dachshund leather bookmarks. You could gift one person both of these bookmarks or split ’em and have two great gifts for under ten bucks. $8 for the set.
Under $20
We’ve had a bookmark for the dog lovers, now here’s one for the cat lovers. Those tricksy Tuxies always cause the perfect amount of chaos. $16.
Who remembers old school library stools? This pin is the perfect homage to the cozy libraries of yore (& even now because I bet plenty of libraries still have these exact stools!). $12.
This ornament does not need to be relegated to a tree or to any single holiday. The rainbow book stack would look good anywhere all year long. $12.
Looking for a clever gift idea for the reader who loves to annotate? Why not grab them an annotation kit packed with colorful pens and page flags, fun stickers, a reading tracker, and a bookmark? $13.
This little gem has been in my favorites for a year or more because I have wanted to share it in this annual roundup. If you’re looking for the perfect gift card holder for a book lover, this would be it. It’s a card catalog! What’s especially great is even after the recipient uses the (book store) gift card you include, they can use it as decoration or as a heavy duty bookmark. $15.
Choose one of these fun clay magnet bookshelves for a lovely addition to a refrigerator. There are several color options from which to choose. The one on the far right above is cheekily called “morally gray.” $18.
This enamel/camping-style mug may be on the smaller side at 12 ounces, but it’s perfect for a warm cuppa with a good book. Plus, getting up to stretch and refill is good for those long reading sessions. $18.50.
Choose from three different styles of the perfect bookish socks, including these with a cute book at the top. $10.
This colorful reading gnome keychain is too cute not to include. $19.
Under $30
Even those who don’t tend to gravitate toward wearing a hat will love this “buy me books” hat. $28.
Carry a little bookstore wherever you go with this handy phone grip in the shape of a bright, welcoming book shop. $28.
Sometimes, choosing the next book to read can be a capital-S Struggle. Help the reader in your life gamify their reading life, especially when in a slump or overwhelmed by choices, with this fun card deck of TBR themes to try out. $26.
For readers who are huge fans of all things Christmas, could this tree made of colorful books be any better? Yes, it can: it’s a sun catcher, too! $24+, with most sizes coming in under the $30 price point.
Carry around queer literary luminaries with this canvas tote. $27.
Not only is this embroidery perfect for readers who love tarot and witchy goods, it’s not simply a work of art. It’s an entire kit so that those who love making things or want to try their hand at making things can create this themselves. $30.
This year I discovered PuzzleFolk puzzles and have been super impressed with the piece quality and the really fun art they feature. This booked all weekend puzzle looks like the perfect way for readers to spend some time with an audiobook while flexing their puzzle-solving skills. $25.
Want even more gift ideas for the book lover in your life (or yourself)? Check out these bookish goods to create a cozy reading nook, gift ideas for sapphic romance readers, and goods for readers fighting for the right to read.