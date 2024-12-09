Book Riot Staff Picks for Holiday Gifting
The 2024 gifting season is upon us! If you’re looking for gifts for the book lover in your life, you’ve come to the right place. From gifts for audiobook lovers and the coziest sweaters to wallet-friendly gifting, we’ve rounded up tons of bookish options in our 2024 gift guide with even more to come.
This year, we also asked Book Riot staff to share their picks for the best gifts that have nothing to do with books, because there is indeed more to life than those bundles of paper we love so much. Maybe you’re buying for someone who isn’t a huge reader, or maybe the person you’re buying for already has all the books. Maybe that person is you! From leather goods and travel accessories to the solution to your ice-making woes, these gifts make life a little sweeter, a little easier, a little more adventurous, or just plain fun. No matter who you’re shopping for this giving season, there’s something here that fits the bill.
Jeff O’Neal, CEO and Co-founder
Countertop Nugget Icemaker ($189)
I hate the ice machine in my refrigerator. It works just enough to make me mad. It will work fine for a while, and then right when it is 98 degrees outside, it will jam up and not only be busted but require a multi-day defrost that requires minor disassembly. Plus, the ice it makes is just that chunky rectangle kind.
But what if there were another way? What if you could have a stand-alone table-top icemaker that always works and makes those little rabbit-pellet-shaped ice nuggets that you dream about in a cherry limeade from Sonic? Friends, let me introduce you to the wonders of a countertop nugget ice machine. You turn it on, and about 30 minutes later you have nugget ice. And it keeps making it as long as you keep filling the reservoir. It is a functional, sense-of-occasion frivolity that does not require that I ever remove a gasket from my refrigerator again. Do you need it? No. Is it the kind of affordable luxury that you will enjoy and that your guests will find winningly bewildering? Absolutely.
Clinton Kabler, COO and Co-founder
Mountain Gazette ($70 USD/year) and Adventure Journal ($60 USD/year)
Mountain Gazette and Adventure Journal are perfect for a family who thrives in the outdoors. The former arrives semiannually and the latter arrives quarterly. These print-only publications are not glossies. They are coffee table-worthy pieces of art printed on matte paper. Mountain Gazette is 11 by 17 inches and leans longform and artsy. Adventure Journal is 8.5 by 11 inches focused on short-form, profiles, and how-to. You lean back to read these in print – preferably outdoors following a paddle down the rapids or by the fireplace after a day on the slopes. Both offer stunning large-format photography. Two of my favorite articles over the past year have included a profile of Nick Ybarra, who began “mowing” the 144 miles (232 kilometers) of the single track Maah Daah Hey Trail in North Dakota, and a profile of Rachel Lord and the small cadre of female surfboard shapers. Don’t search for the articles, they are only available in print. Together, these magazines bring me delight six times a year. A subscription to one or both will delight the adventure-seeker in your life.
Rebecca Joines Schinsky, Chief of Staff
Cadence Travel Toiletry Capsules ($45+)
Nothing harshes a travel buzz like opening your suitcase to the discovery that your toiletries have escaped their supposedly leak-proof containers and oozed all over the rest of your lotions and potions (if you’re lucky) or your clothes (if you’re not). I’ve logged some serious travel miles, and I’ve tried every variety of toiletry setup. To a one, they have all failed me at some point…until I discovered Cadence shortly after their launch in 2020. These colorful little capsules are on the pricey side, but they’re so great that when I realized I forgot one set in a hotel room last year, I ordered replacements before I was even on the plane home. They are actually leak-proof! They’re magnetic and stackable! They’re economically sized so that you can fit shampoo, conditioner, hair product, face wash, moisturizer, night cream, and meds all in one TSA-safe quart-size bag with room to spare! Even The Wirecutter is on board now.
S. Zainab Williams, Executive Director of Content
Instant Pot Duo ($100)
It is my firmly held belief that too many people give up on their Instant Pots because they don’t realize how versatile these fairly affordable workhorses are. For instance, I cannot believe it took me as long as it did to fully appreciate the sauté function and recognize what a game changer it would be for my soups and stews. You’d think someone who reads for a living (this is not actually what I do, but let’s go with it) would look at that button and say, “Hey, actually, I don’t have to dirty up another dish. I can sauté and get all those good burnt-up bits right in the cavern, ready for deglazing.” It took me two years to arrive at this realization. Even still, my Instant Pot has been an all-seasons appliance ever since it arrived, and it has gifted me beautiful soups, stews, curries, collards, mulled beverages, you name it. One day I’ll follow through on making my own yogurt or cheese and be fully commune-ready.
Loog Ukulele ($80)
The level of discipline I exercised in piano, flute, and guitar lessons as a kid would lead you to believe I have no interest in learning a musical instrument, but I do. I do! My partner heard my cries for musical competency and decided to invest in my dream–to a point. He got me a ukulele, and I am certain it’s because he figured that if I let it gather dust, our kids would eventually enjoy it. But I have played around with it, and the brightness of the music and the instrument itself never fails to uplift me.
Vanessa Diaz, Managing Editor
Electric Kettle with Temperature Control ($70)
Years ago when I ran away to Europe for several months to “find myself,” I came back with two passionate convictions. The first was that I wanted to ditch my then career to write and work in book media. The second was that all the bewildered Brits and Scots I spoke to about various Americanisms were right: it is silly that more Americans don’t use an electric kettle. Whether you’re an avid tea drinker or connoisseur of pour-over coffee, an electric kettle just makes sense. I invite you to claim back the precious minutes you’ve spent turning on the stove and staring at that glass kettle, willing the water to boil faster. The next time you go to make a matcha or a cuppa English breakfast, or maybe a lil Nescafé instant cafecito (don’t you dare judge me), imagine having this sleek gooseneck bad boy on your counter ready and waiting to serve, and quickly! This version with temperature control settings is a great gift for a loved one or yourself, a small and relatively affordable upgrade for an extra bit of beverage-related ease.
Portland Leather Goods Mystery Boxes ($99+)
A good, high-quality leather bag is one of those little life treats that makes me feel a bit fancy and I love to gift this feeling to other people. Portland Leather Goods makes gifting easy with a huge selection of everything from coin purses and wallets to backpacks, totes, and handbags. Their color selection ranges from classic browns and blacks to fun hues in all the colors of the rainbow, and they release new products and colorways on the regular. PLG does have brick-and-mortar shops in Northwest Portland (plus an outlet store in Southeast) as well as Austin, TX if you want an in-person shopping experience, but their online shop is fantastic if you’re looking for a deal. They run sales very frequently, have a year-round Almost Perfect section of goods with slight imperfections offered at discounted prices, and offer these mystery boxes perfect for gifting (or as a treat for thine own self). They come in several combinations featuring different sizes of tote bags, crossbody bags, and small goods. You get a great value with a little element of surprise.
If you prefer product-specific recs, I love the circle crossbody bag, the Nora shoulder bag, the market tote, the taco tassel pouch, and have my eyes on the new Flora bag. For a stocking stuffer, this teeny tiny purse keychain is where my airpods or hand sanitizer live and it’s just! so! cute!
Danika Ellis, Editor
Cross Stitch Kit ($26+)
Listen. Let me hold your hands and look deep into your eyes when I say this. You need a hobby other than reading. I’ve always been intimidated by crafts because of my complete lack of artistic sensibility and difficulty with basic hand-eye coordination. But cross stitch has been so useful, because it’s just connecting lines on a grid. And then at the end, you have something! You made something with your own hands! Even better, it’s a way to keep my hands busy while I watch TV. (Personally, I’ve been marathoning Murder She Wrote and campaign one of Critical Role, but you do you.) If you, like me, have such a terrible attention span that sitting still and watching anything longer than two minutes feels painful, cross stitch can help. Grab a kit like one of these and you’ll have everything you need to do your first pattern. And yes, you can do it while listening to an audiobook, but I promise it’s useful to have something non-bookish to do. Expand your hobby horizons! (Even though the first pattern I did was of bookshelves.)
Caitlin Brehm, Editorial Operations Coordinator
Sky Lite Galaxy Projector ($50)
As the days become darker, my number one priority is seeking out all things cozy. The candles, fuzzy blankets, and mugs of hot beverages are doing overtime. One of my favorite cozy atmospheric items that I’ve added to my repertoire is this galaxy projector. I cannot stress how incredibly soothing it is, a perfect accompaniment to movie night or a nice way to drift off to sleep if you set it up in your bedroom. Almost everyone who has come over to my house and experienced it has turned around and ordered one for their own space as well! I’ve linked the one I have, but aside from this brand, there are so many different kinds of these projectors ranging from swirling colors (like this one) to realistic night sky projections.
Kelly Jensen, Editor
Elena Essex Puzzle ($26)
I love puzzles and I am also a puzzle snob. I want good quality pieces and an enjoyable experience. I don’t judge folks who don’t care—frankly, I’m fine with good-quality used puzzles even if they’re missing pieces!—but I am particular. I found that the Elana Essex puzzles marry good quality with gorgeous art that has me wanting to spend all day bent over my puzzle board. This is one on my ask list this year, as it’ll be the perfect companion to my audiobook winter listening plans.
Door County Cherry Bliss Tea ($4/oz)
This is the best cherry tea you’ll ever have because it is authentic Door County cherry tea. For the uninitiated, Door County cherries are tart, not sweet, so this tea has a perfect blend of your typical black tea with a cherry kick that isn’t cloying. The tea shop that sells it is an independent getup in Door County and every time I’ve been in there, they’ve been so pleasant and helpful in picking out the perfect tea. If you, like me, prioritize local tea, this is a great option.
Bonus tea rec: my local shop, Casting Whimsy, has an amazing amaretto tea that I cannot recommend highly enough.
Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor
Clue Classic Mystery Board Game ($22)
Lovers of amateur sleuths, whodunnits, and certain movies with scenes of flames…on the side of my face will surely get their life with this updated version of the classic game. Here, players solve the murder of Boddy Black with reimagined versions of classic characters like Miss Scarlet and Colonel Mustard. And, while the overall aesthetic has been nicely updated, it still retains its old charm. This is one of those things that can be genuinely enjoyed by kids and adults alike.
For more gifting inspiration, check out our 2024 holiday gifting hub. Bookmark that page and check back for updates for all your gifting inspiration!