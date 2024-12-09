The 2024 gifting season is upon us! If you’re looking for gifts for the book lover in your life, you’ve come to the right place. From gifts for audiobook lovers and the coziest sweaters to wallet-friendly gifting, we’ve rounded up tons of bookish options in our 2024 gift guide with even more to come.

This year, we also asked Book Riot staff to share their picks for the best gifts that have nothing to do with books, because there is indeed more to life than those bundles of paper we love so much. Maybe you’re buying for someone who isn’t a huge reader, or maybe the person you’re buying for already has all the books. Maybe that person is you! From leather goods and travel accessories to the solution to your ice-making woes, these gifts make life a little sweeter, a little easier, a little more adventurous, or just plain fun. No matter who you’re shopping for this giving season, there’s something here that fits the bill.