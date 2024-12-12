The Best Stocking Stuffers for Readers in 2024
Unbelievably, this rock keeps hurtling through space, and it is already time to start planning for holiday gift-giving. Whatever we are celebrating or who we are buying for, we are going to take our glimmers wherever we can find them, and a little retail therapy can put off a lovely shine. Leaning into bookishness, neighborly camaraderie, and support of small businesses can add a bit of warmth to a dark season.
With this in mind, I have scoured good old Etsy for the best bookish stocking stuffers. I am a certified little treat lover, so you know I adore a good stocking. Any occasion to put together a goodie bag will always come out over a larger present. I’m forever coveting stickers, buttons, and pieces of stationary; add in a few pieces of special chocolate and some elevated toiletries, and you’ve got yourself a show-stopper. Use this list to find gifts for people you love, but don’t forget a purchase or two for yourself. Remember, we’re taking those moments of joy wherever we can get them, even if we’re making them ourselves!
Book Review Sticky Notes: With spaces for ratings and notes, this book review sticky notepad would be perfect for a book club gift swap! $9
Everything But the Book Annotation Kit: Another gift that would hit perfectly in your book club’s Yankee swap or your sister-in-law’s stocking, check out the sweet rainbow hues in these annotation kits. $11+
Stack of Books Metal Keychain: Simple and pretty, this keyring is a perfect stocking stuffer for bibliophiles and design lovers alike. $14
Book Spinner Enamel Keychain: Here’s another keyring, but this one delivers on the function! Spin the pointer to get a nudge in the direction of your next romance read. $17
From Your Shelf TBR cards: A book lover’s biggest problem is the sheer amount of choice at our fingertips. What an amazing problem to have! Tuck a deck of these TBR cards into the stocking of someone you love and give them the tools to fight against indecision! $33
TBR Scratch-Off Cards: Scratch tickets are a classic stocking stuffer, so why not take them down a bookish route with these TBR scratch-off cards? Use the materials provided to add titles from your own shelf. When in doubt, grab a card and a coin to find your next read! $5+
Book Girlie Socks: Cute and cool and cozy, these Book Girlie socks are more than just one of the best bookish stocking stuffers. Buy a pair yourself! Wear them year-round! $12+
Bibilopop Trope Stickers: Always slip a sticker in my stocking. These romance trope Olipop cans are fun and silly, but the choices are truly endless. $4+
Night Court Car Diffusers: Smells like a perfect small-space scent diffuser that celebrates the world of Maas the way Santa intended. The best bookish stocking stuffers aren’t that deep. $11
Well Read Pinback Button: There are a plethora of bookish buttons (I know, I own many of them) but I love the modern design and simple statement on this pin. This is a great gift for your favorite professor, your friendly librarian, or yourself. Reader, I bought it. $5
I hope this list of the best bookish stocking stuffers has given you some good ideas, some moments of levity, or at least an irresponsible purchase or two. When the world is dark, we can fall back on storytelling (there’s the bookish) and community (support small businesses!) as reminders of what we’re fighting for. Happy reading, happy shopping, happy holidays!
