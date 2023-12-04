Gifts For Readers 2023: The Best Bookish Gifts Under $30

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Kelly is a former librarian and a long-time blogger at STACKED. She's the editor/author of (DON'T) CALL ME CRAZY: 33 VOICES START THE CONVERSATION ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH and the editor/author of HERE WE ARE: FEMINISM FOR THE REAL WORLD. Her next book, BODY TALK, will publish in Fall 2020. Follow her on Instagram @heykellyjensen. View All posts by Kelly Jensen

Several years ago, I found myself scrolling through the annual deluge of gift posts that make their way across websites this time of year and was struck by “stocking stuffer” guides, including items that cost upwards of $20, $30, $100 a pop. I don’t know what tax bracket those writers were in, but it was not mine—the GIFTS cost that much, not the stocking stuffers. It inspired me to pull together what has become an annual guide to the best gifts for readers under $30. There are a wide variety of options, some of which will make for fun stocking stuffers—looking at you, stickers!—and many of which make for a solid gift-gift.

I’ve organized this guide to the best gifts for readers under $30 by price point. You can look for gifts under $10, under $20, and then under $30. I’ve kept to non-specific gifts for readers. This means they’re not going to highlight a single author or book but rather encompass reading and books more broadly. In other words, these gifts are thoughtful but just generic enough to not offend a book lover because you accidentally bought them something about Jane Austen, and that’s not their jam. Your book club gifts are probably in here, too.

And look, I’m not going to judge you if, in your pursuit of the perfect bookish gift for someone else, you end up slipping something for yourself into your cart, too.

The Best Bookish Gifts Under $30 Gifts Under $10 Quirky Cup is one of my favorite shops, period, and their bookmarks are not only beautiful, they’re high quality. This celestial bookmark is dreamy. $10.

Looking for the perfect little sticky note, either because you keep your to-do list there or want to use it for book notes or annotations, this bookish pad is it. $3.50.

Choose your favorite shape—be it a bird, dog, heart, fox—and make holding book pages a little bit easier. The copper flakes in these are super pretty. $8.50 each.

This is an instant download print of a liBEARian. It’ll run you under $2, leaving you plenty of cash to print and frame this within your budget. It’s adorable!

These 3D-printed books are meant to hold your bookmarks. Clever! $7, and you can choose from a few colors.

Pop this “read queer books” acrylic pin onto a stocking or thread it through the tassel of a bookmark for a nice little surprise. $6.

This retro pin comes in a number of sizes and is perfect for your library lovers. Price begins at $2.

If you’re crafty or giving a gift to a crafty reader, this downloadable cross stitch pattern is a winner. You don’t get the canvas or the thread, but you could use what you’ve got or include them as part of your gift and still eke in around $10. The pattern itself is $6.

This pink bookish washi tape is perfect for your bullet journal lovers. $5.

Because stickers tend to fall under $10, rather than try to space them out in the guide, I’m dropping them all below. There is literally a bookish sticker option out there for every kind of book lover.

For the paperback lovers, this sticker. $4.

This Care Bear is Reads A Lot. Lovers of all things ’90s will dig this one. $4.50.

For readers who love a cozy book nook, this sticker delivers. $4.00.

Every season is the perfect season to celebrate inclusion, and this libraries are for everyone sticker delivers. $2.

Gifts Under $20 Pull your hair back during your intense reading sessions with this rad bookish claw clip. $16.

I don’t know any book lover who wouldn’t appreciate a book light kit. This comes with a case and a charger, making it perfect for traveling readers, too. $20.

How fun is this gold enamel book keychain? So fun. $14.

Set up your bookish giftee with a whole cross-stitch kit. This is the perfect activity for audiobook listening or when between reads. $19.

There is a whole collection of these Black women reader bookmarks, and they are amazing. $18.

How fun is this customizable bookstore ornament? The thing I especially like about this is you can use it any time of year since it’s not necessarily holiday-themed. $15.

These tiny wooden book stack earrings are perfect for the minimalist book lover look. $11.

Choose from among several colorways for the reader who loves to annotate. This bookmark keeps the sticky tabs all in one place. $10+.

Create a set of three bird, cat, or bird-and-cat bookmarks from this collection. These illustrations are gorgeous! $17.

I am not a huge chocolate fan, but I would love these mini chocolate books, that’s for sure. How fun and special. $13.

These celestial socks are for readers who consider themselves part of the midnight book club. $10.50.

For the to-do list makers, this notepad captures the needs you have before you can sink into your current read. $10.50.

Keeping your beverages warm is sometimes essential, and this camper mug is perfect for fantasy book lovers. This creator has several other styles and genres, too, if this one is not your jam. $15.50.

One more keychain to round out this category of bookish gifts, and it’s this perfect motel-style one. Choose from several colors. $12.

Gifts Under $30 These brightly colored wood bookends are so fun and so fresh. You get ONE for the price, but often, that’s enough to keep books as you’d like them. $25.

These bright, groovy Kindle cases might be some of the most fun ones I have seen. The above has numerous size options for the various Kindle types, and you can even personalize it. $29.

Plant and book lovers need look no further. These planters marry both passions. $20.

For those who prefer a bookish vase, here are some options. They’re customizable, but that will cost a little more than choosing a textless vase. $29.

Select the steel version in any chain length, and this fun, bookish necklace comes in at $30 exactly. If you go with sterling silver, you’ll add $10.

The style of this reading journal—its color and simplicity—gives it such a luxe feeling. $24.

Keep your phone handy and ready for shelfies with this bookish grip. $27.

Last but not least, this bright-colored linocut print is a reminder that reading is illuminating. It’s $26, so you can find a frame within your budget and still stay near $30.

Grab a few more fun bookish gift ideas with kitschy and whimsical bookish shirts, bookish cards and tabletop games, and these fun bookish craft kits.