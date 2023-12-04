Gifts For Readers 2023: The Best Bookish Gifts Under $30

Kelly is a former librarian and a long-time blogger at STACKED. She's the editor/author of (DON'T) CALL ME CRAZY: 33 VOICES START THE CONVERSATION ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH and the editor/author of HERE WE ARE: FEMINISM FOR THE REAL WORLD. Her next book, BODY TALK, will publish in Fall 2020. Follow her on Instagram @heykellyjensen.
Several years ago, I found myself scrolling through the annual deluge of gift posts that make their way across websites this time of year and was struck by “stocking stuffer” guides, including items that cost upwards of $20, $30, $100 a pop. I don’t know what tax bracket those writers were in, but it was not mine—the GIFTS cost that much, not the stocking stuffers. It inspired me to pull together what has become an annual guide to the best gifts for readers under $30. There are a wide variety of options, some of which will make for fun stocking stuffers—looking at you, stickers!—and many of which make for a solid gift-gift.
I’ve organized this guide to the best gifts for readers under $30 by price point. You can look for gifts under $10, under $20, and then under $30. I’ve kept to non-specific gifts for readers. This means they’re not going to highlight a single author or book but rather encompass reading and books more broadly. In other words, these gifts are thoughtful but just generic enough to not offend a book lover because you accidentally bought them something about Jane Austen, and that’s not their jam. Your book club gifts are probably in here, too.
And look, I’m not going to judge you if, in your pursuit of the perfect bookish gift for someone else, you end up slipping something for yourself into your cart, too.
The Best Bookish Gifts Under $30
Gifts Under $10
Quirky Cup is one of my favorite shops, period, and their bookmarks are not only beautiful, they’re high quality. This celestial bookmark is dreamy. $10.
Looking for the perfect little sticky note, either because you keep your to-do list there or want to use it for book notes or annotations, this bookish pad is it. $3.50.
This retro pin comes in a number of sizes and is perfect for your library lovers. Price begins at $2.
If you’re crafty or giving a gift to a crafty reader, this downloadable cross stitch pattern is a winner. You don’t get the canvas or the thread, but you could use what you’ve got or include them as part of your gift and still eke in around $10. The pattern itself is $6.
Because stickers tend to fall under $10, rather than try to space them out in the guide, I’m dropping them all below. There is literally a bookish sticker option out there for every kind of book lover.