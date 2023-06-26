This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Kelly is a former librarian and a long-time blogger at STACKED. She's the editor/author of (DON'T) CALL ME CRAZY: 33 VOICES START THE CONVERSATION ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH and the editor/author of HERE WE ARE: FEMINISM FOR THE REAL WORLD. Her next book, BODY TALK, will publish in Fall 2020. Follow her on Instagram @heykellyjensen. View All posts by Kelly Jensen

Thanks to the creativity of book lovers, the internet has become a place where readers can find so many fun bookish card games and tabletop games. These aren’t full-blown games — those exist, too — but they are instead cute little games that can help you pick your TBR or expand beyond your reading comfort zone. There are also clever tabletop games that encourage you to talk all things books and reading with your fellow book nerds.

Find below a roundup of several bookish card games, tabletop games, and other fun ways to engage with books. All of these are through Etsy, meaning they were created by other fervent readers who are passionate about sharing their love of books. Some are going to be traditional cards, others will be TBR-style cards, and still other options will be games that are entirely original or unique.

If you’d like to discover even more fun bookish games, especially of the variety that help you decide what you might like to read next, you’ll love this roundup of TBR picking ideas. Want more bookish game ideas? We’ve got you there, too, with the best bookish games and this roundup of games for book lovers.

Cute, Fun Bookish Card Games and Tabletop Games This is not a physical game, but rather a download that you can purchase to make your own game. It’s Guess Who? but with the books that have gone viral on TikTok. A fun one for BookTok folks out there! $3.

Another printable game, this is a literary version of Five Seconds. You could use this at home with friends or it might make for a really fun book club activity. When a card is pulled, you have five seconds to name three literary-themed responses to the prompt. For example, name three literary classics. What’s especially nice about this bookish game is every sale benefits a charity. $5.

This printable game allows you to figure out what to read next based on a dice roll and game board. There are not rules with this one, making it a fun and flexible way to choose what to read next and/or stretch your reading habits. $2 for the download (and it’s pretty, isn’t it?).

This game would be a fun one with friends or with your book club. It’s another download, and all you’ll need is the card and some dice. Roll the dice and answer a fun bookish question. You could use this for broad bookish questions OR use it to prompt discussion of a specific book. $3.25.

Not every single one of these bookish card games and tabletop games is going to be a download and print situation, but this one falls under that umbrella as well. These TBR cards help you choose what to read next. You could use them for your own TBR, but it would also be fun to use them to challenge a friend or reading buddy or to figure out what to pick up next for book club. $6.

This TBR game is the same idea as above, but it’s specific for readers who love — or want to grow to love — all things horror and thriller. $6.

Download and print this fun and challenging edition of Scattegories, but with all things literary. $5.

Looking for a fun set of dice to help you make some book-related decisions? They’re right here, and they’re happy to decide for you whether to keep reading late into the night or to finally go to sleep. $24.

Need help selecting your next read? Why not try a Wheel of Fiction? There are a number of different spinners to choose from, including BookTok favorites, YA books, fantasy, and more. $9.

So this isn’t a unique game, but it is a unique deck of cards. Love books? Here’s a set of playing cards with books on the back. $16.

This bookish trivia game will challenge your knowledge of authors, book covers, genres, and more. $3.25 for the digital download.

The couples highlighted in this literary loves matching game are very white and straight, so know that going in. But this would be a fun wedding day or Valentine’s day bookish game to try. Download and print on your own — and hey, I bet it could inspire your own creation that could be a little more inclusive. $7.