Make Your (Book)Mark: 15 Bookish Craft Kits to Bring Out Your Creative Side

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If there’s anything I’m likely to drop money on as much as books, it’s craft supplies. I’ve never met a craft I don’t like. That’s not entirely true. Crafts that involve stuff that’s scary sharp or hot, like stained glass or glass blowing, are ones I prefer to admire from afar and purchase from skilled artists. So today, I present you with a plethora of craft projects that require very few safety precautions.

I personally love a kit. You don’t have to search out supplies for a project or buy more than you will use. They are the ideal way to test the waters of a craft. Naturally, books and crafts pair beautifully as well. Making crafts can be a way of expressing one’s identity as a reader. Many crafts are useful while reading, like a bookmark or a quilt to snuggle under. And if you listen to audiobooks, crafting while reading is the best of all possible worlds. It’s the world where you’ll find me as often as humanly possible.

I chose a wide range of crafts. Some are perfectly kid friendly, great for party favors or a rainy day activity. Others are meant to inspire people a little further along on their crafty journey, those with some expertise under their belt. Some of the projects are related to particular literary fandoms, and others just shout about a love of reading in general. Taking the time to make something is an act that can connect us to our own sense of creativity as well as the talented craftspeople who’ve carried traditions in the generations before us. So I deeply hope there’s something here that inspires you.

If you like cross stitching and making note of what you read, this kit to create a reading tracker is perfect. You can customize your kit based on your reading goal as well as tracking genres, ratings, or kinds of reading. Starting at $31.

Weaving a bookmark is a snap on this little loom. Select from rainbow, neon paradise, or fairy dust yarn bundles to get you started. $35.

The Goods Newsletter Sign up to The Goods to receive emails about rad bookish items that will make your reading life a little better. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

There are lots of book nook kits available on Etsy, but the Gothic arch and the warm glow of this one intrigues me. $68.

Literary quotes make for great embroidery. This mystical monochrome kit celebrates the beloved Persian poet Hafiz. $28

Punch needle is another fairly easy craft to the get the hang of, and one that’s been blowing up since the start of the pandemic. You can start with this serene scene from The Little Prince. $50.

You’ll need to supply some common tools like scissors and a utility knife to make this miniature bookstore, but I can guarantee you’ll have oodles of fun admiring all the details as they come together. $43.

What’s especially amazing about the kit for this book nook quilt is that the fabrics that come with it are Little Women and Emma inspired. $85.

Needle felting is a very satisfying craft in which you get to take out frustrations by stabbing something one million times. Then you get something cute out of it, like this Peter Rabbit! $14.

If embroidering a blank piece of fabric stresses you out, a more connect-the-dots approach might work better for you. This wooden bookmark kit is perfect for a beginner. $16 with thread included.

Are you intrigued by the idea of making a hardcover book from scratch? Give it a try with this complete bookbinding kit. $48

Nothing is more relatable than this Louisa May Alcott quote. Let everyone know you’re too fond of books with this embroidery kit. $20.

What’s cool about these kid-friendly bookmark kits is the personalization option. So everyone who never found their name on keychains, pencils, or novelty license plates can rejoice. $10.

Doing needlepoint on a printed or painted canvas means no counting stitches. Basically just vibing. This needlepoint portrait of Jane Austen would make an amazing pillow. $65.

If you or someone you know likes amigurumi — the art of small, stuffed crochet creatures — making an Anne Shirley doll would be an amazing accomplishment. $55.

If you are curious about how pop-up books work, wonder no more. You can create a miniature pop-up book that expands 360 degrees into an especially cute little horror house. $14

Maybe you need some crafty books to go with these kits. We’ve got more than 25 of the best craft books as well as recommendations on easy-to-learn crafts. Now it’s time to get crafty!