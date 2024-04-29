Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals The Best Science Fiction and Fantasy Book Deals for April 29, 2024 Deals Apr 29, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 The Once and Future Witches by Alix E. Harrow Get This Deal $2.99 The Magician's Daughter by H. G. Parry Get This Deal $1.99 The Book of M by Peng Shepherd Get This Deal $1.99 The Blood Trials by N. E. Davenport Get This Deal $2.99 The Returned by Jason Mott Get This Deal $2.99 Empire the Sand by Tasha Suri Get This Deal $2.99 A Madness of Angels by Kate Griffin Get This Deal $2.99 Dead Space by Kali Wallace Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week That Old Back Magic: 9 Must-Read Historical Fantasy Books The Most Popular Nonfiction Books of 2024 So Far, According to Goodreads 8 of the Most Polarizing Romance Novels Ever Written 35 of the Best Bookstores in the USA 8 Grim and Gruesome Medical Horror Books