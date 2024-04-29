Sci-Fi/Fantasy Deals

The Best Science Fiction and Fantasy Book Deals for April 29, 2024

The Once and Future Witches
$2.99 The Once and Future Witches by Alix E. Harrow
The Magician's Daughter
$2.99 The Magician's Daughter by H. G. Parry
The Book of M
$1.99 The Book of M by Peng Shepherd
The Blood Trials
$1.99 The Blood Trials by N. E. Davenport
The Returned
$2.99 The Returned by Jason Mott
Empire the Sand
$2.99 Empire the Sand by Tasha Suri
A Madness of Angels
$2.99 A Madness of Angels by Kate Griffin
Dead Space
$2.99 Dead Space by Kali Wallace
