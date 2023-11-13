The Best Bookish Holiday Sweaters

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Most of Tirzah Price's life decisions have been motivated by a desire to read as many books as humanly possible. Tirzah holds an MFA in Writing for Children & Young Adults from Vermont College of Fine Arts, and has worked as an independent bookseller and librarian. She’s also the author of the Jane Austen Murder Mysteries, published by HarperTeen, and Bibliologist at TBR: Tailored Book Recommendations. Follow her on Twitter @TirzahPrice. View All posts by Tirzah Price

Snow is falling. Twinkle lights are glowing. Hot cocoa has been poured. Do you know what you’re reading (and wearing)?

The holiday season is rapidly approaching, and while that conjures up a lot of exciting traditions and busy gatherings, I maintain that the ideal holidays are the ones where you get to decide what you want to do. And if I am being totally honest, for me, that means foregoing a lot of expectations and shoulds and staying in and getting extremely cozy with some of my favorite books (and with my favorite people).

If that is also you and you are in the market for a new festive sweater that showcases your bookish leanings, then you’re in luck! From Thanksgiving to Hanukkah to Christmas, we’ve got a nice little selection for everyone (yes, even for those Halloween lovers who aren’t ready to say goodbye to spooky season just yet). Unsurprisingly, most of the holiday sweaters we found lean heavily toward Christmas, but there’s at least one neutral winter-themed pick of the bunch as well. We hope that no matter what you celebrate, and no matter how busy you might be from November to January, you are able to make the time to read some amazing books and get cozy with a seasonal sweater!

Bookish Holiday Sweaters to Get Cozy In Turkey Reading Sweater ($46): If curling up with a good book is more your speed than a turkey trot, grab this sweatshirt!

Christmas Ghosties Sweatshirt ($26): If Halloween is your season, but you want to be festive, here you go!

Cozy Hanukkah Sweater ($47): Fill your Hanukkah season with all things cozy!

Christmas Romance Reader Sweatshirt ($25): If you love romance and you love the holidays, this festive take on the romance genre is for you!

Book Elf Sweatshirt ($47): I aspire to be known as the book elf to all of my loved ones.

All Booked for Christmas Sweatshirt ($15): This is my stock response when anyone asks me if I have holiday plans.

Want more choices? We’ve got more holiday bookish sweaters for you!