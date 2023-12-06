The Best Stocking Stuffers for Readers in 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Most of Tirzah Price's life decisions have been motivated by a desire to read as many books as humanly possible. Tirzah holds an MFA in Writing for Children & Young Adults from Vermont College of Fine Arts, and has worked as an independent bookseller and librarian. She’s also the author of the Jane Austen Murder Mysteries, published by HarperTeen, and Bibliologist at TBR: Tailored Book Recommendations. Follow her on Twitter @TirzahPrice. View All posts by Tirzah Price

The holidays are upon us, and if you celebrate by exchanging gifts, then it’s likely you’re already in the thick of your holiday shopping. (Godspeed.) One fun tradition I’ve always enjoyed is a stocking exchange — which is really weird to think about if you have to explain it to someone who’s never exchanged gifts in stockings. Typically, these are small things like edible treats and self-care items that are placed in a stocking for the recipient. Some families may have different traditions surrounding who goes into a stocking. To this day, my parents always give me chocolate, gum, and Chapstick in my stocking. But it can also contain lots of fun surprises — the only requirement is that they have to be goodies small enough to fit in a stocking!

Obviously, if you have a book lover on your gifting list, buying them books and book gift cards is always appreciated, but stuffing their stocking gives you a chance to indulge in little goodies they might not buy for themselves (because they’re too busy buying books, wink wink). This round-up of fun little bookish and book-adjacent goodies will fit in any stocking and will be sure to bring a smile to any book lover’s face! And if you don’t have a stocking or are in the market for a new one, scroll to the end for a fun option!

Monogram Bookshelf Ornament ($43): This is cute, bookish, and festive! I love that you can customize it to the recipient (all letters are available).

Customizable Book Earrings ($9): Get your recipient’s favorite book(s) as earrings! This shop allows you to pick the book cover, so it’s a thoughtful and stylish gift.

Bookish Badge Reel ($9): If your recipient has a job that requires them to have an ID badge, this reel shows off their bookish bent! Plus, it’s an incredibly useful goodie if you’re looking to add value to your gifting this holiday season.

Reading Log Bookmark ($3): This is a fun way to keep track of your place and track your reading! You can gift just one or a whole pack!

Thumb Book Page Holder ($7): These little doodads are really convenient and handy, especially for paperbacks!

Penguin Classic Joke Matches ($25): If you’re gifting candles this holiday season, these funny matches make a great addition to the stocking! (Note the fart puns, in case your recipient isn’t into that kind of humor!)

Library Card Socks ($15): Socks are a staple of stocking stuffers, but these library-themed ones put the fun in functional!

Bookish Gel Pens ($13): These fabulous pens are perfect companions to the reading tracking bookmarks above!

Annotation Bookmarks ($11): Or these! Does your reader like to annotate the heck out of books? These handy bookmarks make it easy to flag things!

TBR Deck ($17): Not sure what to read next? Let this TBR deck help you out!

Book Soap ($6): Get bookish in the bathroom! These make such cute gifts.

Anne of Green Gables Ornament ($15): This is a lovely ornament and a lovely sentiment to add to your tree.

From the Library Of Book Stamp ($10): This is such a cute way to personalize your book collection!

Bookshop Stocking ($20): Don’t have a stocking? Then make sure you snatch up this adorable bookish one and manifest all of the bookish goodies of your dream!

For even more bookish gift ideas, check out our 2023 Guide To Bookish Holiday Gifts, including The 20 Best Gifts for Readers 2023.