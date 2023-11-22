Book Box Sets for the Holiday Season

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Gia R. is from Phoenix, Arizona. She graduated with two business degrees. While studying, her short nonfiction story was published in 2018 in Write On, Downtown, an ASU journal. Since then, she taught preschool students abroad. Now back in AZ, you'll find her writing, reading, and adoring digital art.

Holiday season is upon us! What does that mean? Time for some cozy socks, soft blankets, hot cocoa, and a pile of books! What else? Celebrations and get-togethers! Whether you celebrate or not, you’re bound to spend more time with friends and family during this season. For those of you who do celebrate, I’m sure you’re in need of some gift ideas.

Gift-giving can be fun when you have a great idea or know exactly what you want to give your loved one. However, it can feel like a chore when you have no direction. Should you just ask them for what they want? If you share some common interests, that can make it easier, but it’s not foolproof. If you have a bookish friend, your search could be as simple as getting them a book on their TBR. It can also consist of sifting through numerous recommendations and finding out that they’ve read everything you can think of! Well, fear not. I have some great book box sets to share with you.

Book box sets and book gift sets can look different depending on where you shop online and in person. On Etsy, you can find a bunch of unique book gift sets that have a common theme. Most of them are a mystery box or “blind date with a book” box. That means you’re picking out a gift without knowing what the book is! However, that does not mean you are left in the dark. Many of the sellers request links to Goodreads and StoryGraph to help them select a book for your purchase. What I like about these mystery boxes is that it shortens the process of gift-giving. Not sure what to get for one of your friends who likes to read? Or simply ran out of ideas? Buy them one of these book box sets! You can both enjoy the surprise! Let’s look at them below.

Book Box Sets Check out this personalized blind date with a book box with four different box options. You can pick the genre and decide how many extra goodies you want included. Prices vary based on selection. $29-45

You can pick the genre and occasion (including Christmas), and you’ll get a fun mystery book box. Check out what’s included on the seller’s page. $41

For this next one, we have a blind date with a dark romance book curated gift box. You pick the genre, and this seller surprises you with a book and items that match it. $40

This option isn’t exactly a book set, it’s a bookish advent calendar. What??? You pick your top two genres, and you’ll receive specially wrapped books and gifts for the days leading up to Christmas (25 gifts total). Take a look at some of their examples. It looks so special. $300

Get cozy with this Christmas-themed blind date book box set. You get socks, earrings, and other holiday-themed gifts. $50

This gift is a blind date with a book box set with a teacup. It comes with a thrifted tea mug, tea, a bookmark, and other goodies based on your preferences. So if you want to treat yourself or a friend but don’t want to take the time, this is for you. Price varies by genre. $60-70

Get a head start with holiday shopping with this Christmas book box. A special gently used book is picked for you, as well as a few delicious goodies. $35

Was the prior book advent calendar too much for you? This book advent calendar brings 12 days of gifts! You get a book along with an assortment of other delights. Check out the link for spoilers! $80

I had to include this cozy cottage core aesthetic book set. Share your Goodreads link with the seller so they’ll get a better idea of what you like. There are different options for books regarding preference for pre-loved or custom orders. $26-43

Last, but not least, I’ve got this pretty blind date with a book winter box set. This one keeps it simple with a book, mug, tea, and bookmark. $40

If you’re not finding what you’re looking for, check out Etsy for other unique book box sets! You don’t have to look for books, you could also try book nooks! There are so many bookish delights available.