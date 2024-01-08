New Year, New Bullet Journal Supplies

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I set up my first bullet journal at my corporate job sometime in mid-2016. At the time, I was an executive assistant and full-time graduate student. I’ve been through a couple of jobs and lives since then, and the way I journal has evolved (I no longer have the time to be quite so granular, and I will admit that I sometimes don’t look at it every day), but it’s been the productivity tool I’ve stuck with the longest, and I can’t imagine ever stopping.

For my 2023 journal, I thought it would be a fun idea to line each page with washi tape. You may already see where this is going, but I didn’t. My journal was triangular. It was really hard to write in, but I stuck with it because, you know, I have one journal per year. That’s been the rule, at least since grad school. Plus, I’d already applied the stickers! What a waste.

In August, I gave myself the gift of starting over because you always can. Eight years into this, and I’m still learning new lessons.

So, if you’re starting a new journal with the new year, treat yourself to some time-saving new supplies. I tried to focus mostly on things you’ll use over and over again, but there’s some benefit in getting the more ephemeral things, too. It’s 2024, and we have no idea what’s coming. Use the good stickers.

This star rating stamp will take your reading log to the next level. $5

If you haven’t yet committed to a notebook for this year, this one is gorgeous and can be made with the paper type of your choice. $27

Washi tape is essential for those of us who were not blessed with the ability to draw straight lines, and this is the cutest book pattern I could find. $3

This checklist stamp will help you keep track of everything you have to do without the need to draw equal squares. $18+

These stickers are just calling out to be filled in for your “books read” spread. $3

This assortment of stickers will come in especially handy for those of us whose handwriting is best described as ‘irregular.’ $5+

This stamp is great for tracking a single habit over an extended period of time. $12+

Maybe weekly spreads are more your thing. This stamp has room for everything you need to keep track of in a week. $19+

Drawing straight lines is tough. Let these stencils make it easier. They also come with their own carrying case. $32+

These mini stencils are perfect for someone who is always on the go. $11

This gorgeous book cover comes in a variety of sizes for all sorts of (note)books and just says “fancy” to me. $30+

These tassel bookmarks will make keeping your place fun and just a little bit whimsical. $2

These stencils were created specifically with the ever-popular midliners in mind. $7

This notebook cover can be used for many years and also has an option for embossed initials for an extra level of personalization. $27

I hope that some of these supplies help you to have your most organized year ever. New to bullet journaling? Check out five takes on a reading journal and how one reader made a bookish bullet journal work for her.