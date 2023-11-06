The 20 Best Gifts for Readers 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

R. Nassor may spend more time with books, tea, and ceramic mugs than recommended by professionals but it hasn’t failed her so far. Nassor has a MA in English Literature from Georgetown University, where she looked at the way medieval and early modern literature reappear in fantasy books today. She’s been writing about romance, fantasy, science fiction, and pop culture for quite a while, starting at Book Riot in 2020. She’s also written for Tor.com. You can follow her on Tiktok and contact her through her website. View All posts by R. Nassor

It’s no longer a secret. Every reader loves a little treat. In 2023, you can find the 20 best gifts for readers right here.

I have an obsession with finding the perfect gift for everyone I know. It is just so nice to take the time to think about someone’s interests and gift them something they would never get for themselves. When it comes to readers, books are an obvious choice for sure. There are many, many books to choose from. However, if you are unsure what books the readers in your life already own, bookish gifts like these are the perfect solution. I also love the idea of giving someone a book and a little bookish treat. Either way, there are some perfect gifts for readers this year.

Now, I have already done the hard work of scouring the internet for the perfect little bookish items, trinkets, and tokens. As a reader, I, too, was tempted to buy many of these gifts for readers. The following items can be broken down into two groups: decorative gifts for readers and usable gifts for readers. Any bookish person will be happy to have one of these presents for the upcoming gifting season.

decorative gifts for readers Library Card Pillows Because these lovely library card pillows come in so many colors, they are perfect for any reading nook, chair, or couch. $32.

I Was There When It Was Written Oil Painting Print When I came across this print, I knew it would be an excellent addition to any reader’s space. $30.

Little Reader Planter Gift the reader in your life more readers with these little reader planters for their bookshelves. $25.

Wooden Book tray A book tray that lets you hold your book, your drink, and glasses is useful in and of itself, but this one is so pretty, too. $28.

Wooden Book Home If you are looking for a way to keep the stack of books on your table organized, this book home is the gift for you. $66+

Bookshop Sticker You can never go wrong with a bookshop sticker. This cozy little brick-faced bookshop is an excellent gift for any reader. $6.

I Read Books So I Don’t Spiral Every Day All Night Long Sticker A pop art red and white sticker that speaks to every reader is an excellent addition to any gift. $4+

Custom Book Stack Sticker If you know a reader well enough to know their favorite books, a personalized book stack sticker like this is a thoughtful gift. $10+

Falling Books Metal Wall Art I think this decorative set of falling books would fit into any reader’s space. $85+

Custom book stack art print digital If you are looking for a print that immortalizes a reader’s favorite books, this is the gift for you. $20.

DIY Book Nook Kit Sometimes, a craft like this book nook kit is the best gift for the reader in your life. $43.

usable gifts for readers Book Necklace Fans of bookish accessories will be happy to receive a delicate open-book necklace. $25.

Literary Classifieds: Enemies-to-Lovers T-shirt Now, this shirt is for a very specific kind of reader, but the “Literary Classifieds: Enemies-to-Lovers” design was so clever I had to share it. $44+.

Book Lover Throw Blanket Whether you want a bookish woven throw blanket or tapestry, this is the best gift for you. $114+.

Bookshelf mug As a reader, I love a handmade mug, and this one is definitely a keeper. $68.

Book Lovers Pottery Mug Any reader will love this bookish mug with raw clay on the outside and a drippy pink glaze on the inside. $40.

Tea Stained Parchment Candle This candle that smells like tea leaves, parchment, ink, and honey is crafted with readers in mind. $26.

Rustic Bookstore Soy Candle If you want to gift a reader with the ability to make their home smell like a rustic bookstore, this is the soy candle to buy. $10+.

Red Strawberry Crochet Handmade Bookmarks and Book Sleeve These 100% Cotton crochet bookmarks and book sleeve are absolutely adorable. They are gifts that add a bit of whimsy to any reading experience. $35.

Annotation Bookmark with Tabs These bookmarks are the best way to gift your readers an easy time with annotation. $10+

I hope you found the perfect gifts for readers in your life. After all, buying little gifts for reasons is the best part of the gifting season. If you need even more ideas, check out these library shirts, these personalized bookish goods, or these bookmarks.