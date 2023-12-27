Dream and Plan and Live Your Best Life in 2024 with These Guided Journals

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I am such a huge fan of the new year because it’s a time to start fresh, a time to set new goals for yourself, and a time to buy new journals and planners. Not gonna lie. I’ve already purchased a daily planner, a reading planner, and a guided journal because I can’t get enough of planning, dreaming, and writing about everything going on every year. In all honestly, I’ll probably buy a few more planners off of this list before the day is through. I cannot be stopped.

Guided journals are a wonderful way of tracking your thoughts and goals, especially if you find the blank page a little bit daunting. They can be used for all kinds of things, such as finding gratitude in each day, tracking your wellness, documenting your most valuable memories, and finding space to dream big.

If you’re like me and you love starting off the new year with new guided journals, then I’ve got some great options for you! These journals will help you plan, prepare, record your dreams, set your goals, remember your best moments, treasure the ones you love, and so much more. Get your Etsy and Amazon shopping carts ready because these journals are going to help you have the best 2024 possible.

For all the astrology lovers out there, there’s the Moon Wisdom Planner, featuring a beautiful vegan leather cover with an iridescent design that will inspire you to put your pen to the page. This is a daily planner and guided journal featuring manifestation prompts, moon cycle guidance, a comprehensive wellness tracker, and that’s just the beginning. $44.

Looking for a little bit more positivity in your life? The Daily Reflection Guided Journal is a way for you to look at your life, examine the little things that really make every day special, and practice awareness. If your goal in 2024 is to live more in the moment and appreciate the little things, this is a great journal to help you get there. This seven-month journal will help you make gratitude a daily practice. And it’s entirely affordable at all $10.

I love a journal that comes with cute, colorful stickers! But that’s only where the fun begins with this planner/guided journal. This planner features prompts for daily, weekly, and monthly goal-setting, a vision board to motivate and inspire you, self-discovery questions to help you get to know who you really are, and more. $25.

Take care of your soul with this astrology-based journal and planner. The Soul Care Planner keeps track of important astrological transits and gives you prompts to help you track your New Moon intentions. What’s more, the soul care prompts give you an opportunity to reflect on your feelings each day of the year. There’s also plenty of free space for doodling and jotting down ideas. Get ready to be inspired. $58.

If you’ve ever lost a loved one, then you know just how important remembering every important moment can feel. It’s how we keep our special people alive in our hearts forever, long after they’re gone. And this guided journal will give you the push to commit those memories to the page. This secular grief journal is focused on the happy moments, with prompts that are open enough to guide anyone through the process of journaling without adding extra stress. $25.

The name of this one might seem a little harsh, but this guided journal is going to be your secret weapon to conquering the sh*t out of every day. In just a few minutes a day, this journal will help you center yourself, set daily affirmations, and set your intentions and plans for each day. $37.

This guided journal is for the creative writers! If you’re a novelist who’s looking to organize, plan, and get deeper with your writing in 2024, then pick up The Story Machine. This features tons of guided prompts, plus charts to help you track your progress. And once you have a draft, this journal can help you edit and prepare your book for self-publishing or submitting to publishers. $45.

We all know that dream journaling can help us remember our dreams and make sense of them. So 2024 is the year we’re going to start tracking our dreams with the help of this guided dream journal. Add new dreams and nightmares, track common themes, analyze deeper meanings, and even tap your dreams for creative inspiration. This is our year! $30.

This self-care journal is so beautiful, which is just one of the many reasons you’re going to want to pick this one up and fill it out every day. With this journal, you can pause every day and really assess if your needs are truly being met. You can take inventory of your feelings and develop a self-care plan that will best serve you. You can identify barriers that might get in the way of your self-care goals. And you can find ways to incorporate self-care into your everyday life. $33.

Do you want to conquer your anxiety and prioritize mental health this year? This journal features 100 prompts to help you heal and grow. The prompts are broken into chapters, including love, vision, resilience, and growth. Plus, you’ll get many interactive pages to help track your progress. Each section of the journal gives you plenty of space to take the prompts in any direction that will best serve you. Doodle, write, and express yourself in these pages. $30.

Please excuse me while I go buy all of these! By the way, if you’re looking for journals to track your life in 2024, you’re probably also interested in reading journals, right? If so, check out these 5 takes on a reading journal. Or try these book journals to track your reading in 2024. And for the real journaling aficionados, you know you can’t start the new year without a new bullet journal. Happy 2024 journaling, all!